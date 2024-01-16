Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Three-time champions Patna Pirates are set to face Tamil Thalaivas in the 73rd match of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the SMS indoor stadium in Jaipur on January 16 at 8 pm IST.

Patna Pirates find themselves in a challenging situation, having played 12 games, winning five, losing six and tying one. With 32 points, they currently hold the eighth position on the points table. While their raiders have been contributing points, the defensive unit needs to step up for consecutive victories.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas are enduring a lacklustre campaign with only three wins out of 12 matches. They have amassed 20 points and are currently residing in the second-to-last place. Their coordination and teamwork have gone missing this season.

Now, let's take a look at the three player battles worth keeping an eye on.

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Sahil Gulia

Sachin stands out as the sole hope for the Patna Pirates, having shown exceptional consistency so far. This year, his performance has notably improved, as evident from his impressive 104 raid points in just 12 matches, including 6 Super 10s. Known for his good pace and reflexes, Sachin is not only a formidable fighter but also the backbone of the team.

On the other hand, Sahil Gulia has emerged as a standout performer for the Tamil Thalaivas in this edition. With 11 matches under his belt, he has secured 41 tackle points, establishing a commendable statistic and record. Gulia's physicality, robustness and strategic prowess are his assets.

#2 Sudhakar vs Sagar

Sudhakar has emerged as a young star for the Patna Pirates, demonstrating good performance in recent games. Across 11 matches, he has accumulated 65 raid points.

What sets Sudhakar apart is his versatile skillset, allowing him to make calculated moves on the mat, thus providing valuable support to Sachin during raiding situations. Sudhakar's agility and strategic approach mark him as a promising young raider to keep an eye on.

On the opposing side, facing Sudhakar will be Sagar, the captain of the Tamil Thalaivas. Sagar has proven to be a reliable force in the team's defense, securing 41 tackle points over the course of 12 matches. His consistent performance in recent games reflects his leadership and proficiency in the tackling department.

#3 Narender vs Krishan Dhull

Narender has demonstrated remarkable dynamism for the Tamil Thalaivas, amassing 81 raid points in 11 matches. His agility, quick reflexes and consistent recent performances underscore his significant contributions to the team.

Shifting the focus to defense, Krishan Dhull has notched up 36 tackle points in 12 matches for Patna Pirates. Although he experienced a strong start, there has been a gradual decline in his performances. Nonetheless, Dhull's evident skill and sturdy physique suggest the possibility of a resurgence in his defensive prowess.