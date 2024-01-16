Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 75, and telecast details

Patna Pirates will fight it out against Tamil Thalaivas in the 75th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Patna Pirates, fresh from their spectacular comeback tie against Dabang Delhi KC, aim to reignite their winning spark against the Tamil Thalaivas. The Pirates showcased their never-say-die spirit in a thrilling 39-39 draw against Dabang Delhi KC. Manjeet's stellar performance and Sachin's clutch plays were a sight to behold.

Despite this, the Pirates find themselves on a three-game winless streak, currently stationed at the eighth spot in the table. It's a critical juncture for them, and a matchup against the struggling Thalaivas provides the perfect stage for a comeback.

On the flip side, the Thalaivas are sailing through turbulent waters this season. With just three wins in 12 games and a second-to-last standing, they are yearning for redemption.

The team performance has been elusive, relying on a few standout individual performances. Having secured only one win in their last nine outings, the Thalaivas are in dire need of a turnaround.

The Pirates have an opportunity to chart a course back to victory, while the Thalaivas desperately seek a revival.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 75, PKL 2023

Date: January 16, 2024, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Patna Pirates (PAT): T L L W W

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L W L L L

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Player Squads

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manish, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Abinand Subhash, Manjeet, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Zheng-Wei Chen, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Himanshu, Narender, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin, Masanamuthu Lakshnanan, Satish Kannan, Sagar, Himanshu, M. Abishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Expected Playing 7

Patna Pirates (PAT): Ankit, Krishan, Neeraj Kumar(C), Daniel Odhiambo, Manjeet, Manish, Sachin

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Narender, M Abishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Sathish Kannan, Sagar(C), Sahil Gulia

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Prediction

The Patna Pirates boast a comparatively balanced lineup that could tip the scales in their favor. Sachin Tanwar has proven to be a consistent and clutch raider, showcasing his ability to score crucial points even in high-pressure situations.

His partnership with Manjeet, who displayed remarkable form in the previous match, adds a potent one-two punch to the Pirates' raiding unit.

The Pirates will likely aim to capitalize on the Thalaivas' struggles this season and exploit any defensive vulnerabilities to secure a much-needed win.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win the match.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda