Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will face off against the Telugu Titans in what marks the 119th encounter of Pro Kabaddi Season 10. Scheduled for February 13 at 8 pm IST, the match will unfold at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Patna Pirates have maintained a decent season with 10 wins, seven losses, and three ties, showcasing a promising squad. Despite encountering some setbacks, their unbeaten streak since Sachin assumed the captaincy speaks volumes. A victory tonight would secure their playoffs berth.

In contrast, Telugu Titans have faced a lackluster and dismal campaign, securing only two wins and languishing at the bottom of the table. Their inconsistency over the past three seasons has been palpable, leaving them in a precarious position. They'll be aiming to clinch a victory and salvage some positivity.

Now, let's delve into the three intriguing player battles to watch out for.

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Sandeep Dhull

Sachin Tanwar has been consistently brilliant for Patna Pirates over three seasons, displaying a cool demeanor and fighting spirit on the mat. With 152 raid points in 19 games, he showcases exceptional raiding skills and physical prowess. His experience and intelligence shine, particularly in do-or-die situations.

On the other hand, Sandeep Dhull's performance this season has been relatively average. In 14 matches, he has secured 37 tackle points, lacking standout performances. However, his experience in the PKL circuit makes his performance acceptable.

#2 Pawan Kumar vs Krishan Dhull

Pawan Kumar, regarded as one of the best raiders in the PKL circuit, has recently encountered challenges, struggling with inconsistency and a notably low strike rate. In 18 matches, he has managed 155 raid points, but his performance in the last match was particularly underwhelming, with just 4 raid points from 18 attempts.

Contrastingly, Krishan Dhull is currently in top form, with 66 tackle points in 10 matches. As a young and promising player, he proves to be a solid defender, and much can be expected from him tonight.

#3 Sudhakar vs Milad Jabbari

Sudhakar, a young and promising raider for Patna Pirates, is currently in amazing form, consistently stepping up with impressive efforts. He possesses multiple skills, including sharp reflexes, and has amassed over 90 raid points in the current PKL edition.

Meanwhile, Milad Jabbari is having a decent season as a reliable defender. In the last match, he secured 9 tackle points, showcasing his potential for future growth in the league.