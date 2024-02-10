Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: 3 Player battles to watch out for 

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will clash with U Mumba in match number 119 of the Pro Kabaddi season 10 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 10.

Patna Pirates have experienced a season marked by fluctuations in form, but they have recently hit their stride, remaining unbeaten in their last five matches and bringing a renewed sense of vigor to the season.

With 19 matches played, they have secured nine victories and suffered seven defeats, positioning them within the top six. A win in this crucial encounter will significantly bolster their chances of securing a spot in the playoffs.

Conversely, U Mumba has endured a lackluster season, characterized by underwhelming performances. With six wins and 10 losses to their name, their playoff prospects appear bleak, given the stronger showings of other teams in the league.

Against this backdrop, let's delve into three player battles that are poised to captivate viewers' attention.

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Surinder Singh

Sachin Tanwar has been the pillar for Patna Pirates, bringing vast experience and strong leadership to the team. With 18 matches played, he's amassed an impressive 143 raid points, showcasing exceptional escaping skills and a knack for delivering in clutch moments.

Conversely, Surinder Singh of U Mumba has had a disappointing season with just 29 tackle points in 17 matches, falling short of expectations considering his experience. It will be really a hectic task for him to get the better of an in-form raider like Sachin.

#2 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh vs Ankit

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has emerged as a revelation for U Mumba in the current edition of PKL, injecting solid energy into the team. In 17 matches played, he has amassed an impressive 118 raid points, showcasing excellent form and utilizing his height advantage and sharp reflexes effectively.

On the defensive front, Ankit has proven to be a standout performer for Patna Pirates, boasting 61 tackle points in 19 games. His consistent form and defensive prowess, coupled with his tactical acumen on the mat, make him a force to be reckoned with.

#3 Guman Singh vs Krishan Dhull

Guman Singh has emerged as the most improved player of the season, delivering an outstanding performance for U Mumba in the current edition of PKL. With an impressive display of form, he has accumulated 151 raid points in 16 matches, establishing himself as a clutch raider for his team.

On the other hand, Krishan Dhull has showcased commendable form for Patna Pirates, securing 58 tackle points in 19 matches. Their matchup promises to be a captivating challenge on the mat.