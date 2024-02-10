Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL Match 113, and telecast details

The 113th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see the Patna Pirates lock horns with U Mumba at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, on Saturday, February 10.

Patna Pirates have been undefeated in their last five games, winning three and two ending in a tie. They will be high on confidence as they are coming into this match after defeating the table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers (36-33) in the previous game. Sachin Tanwar was the star raider with a Super-10 while Krishan Dhull secured a High-5.

Meanwhile, U Mumba are having a disappointing run in the PKL10, losing 10 out of 18 games. They suffered a 42-37 loss against Bengaluru Bulls in the most recent game. Jai Bhagwan scored a Super-10 for U Mumba, while Sombir earned a High-5.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Match 113, PKL 2023

Date: February 10, 2024, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2023

Patna Pirates (PAT): W T W T W

U Mumba (MUM): L L L L T

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Player Squads

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Deepak Kumar, Sanjay, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh, Rinku, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe, Kunal

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Expected Playing 7

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin Tanwar (C), Manjeet, Sandeep Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Mayur Kadam, Ankit, Manish

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (C), Mukilan Shanmugan, Mahender Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Sombir, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Visvath V/Guman Singh

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Match Prediction

Patna Pirates and U Mumba have met on 19 occasions where the latter has won 11 games, including one this season. However, the Pirates have won three out of the last five head-to-head games.

The Patna franchise is currently in impressive form, contrasting with U Mumba's underwhelming performance, making them a team to keep an eye on in the upcoming match.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda