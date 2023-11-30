Pro Kabaddi 2023: Puneri Paltan SWOT Analysis

As Puneri Paltan celebrates entering the Pro Kabaddi League's 10th season, their squad appears to be a formidable force on paper. They have addressed all aspects effectively, retaining young talents such as Aslam Inamdar and Akash Shinde, while also making a strategic move in acquiring the Iranian superstar Mohammadreza Shadlu in the auction.

The team, which achieved its first-ever final appearance in the previous season, seems to have strategically covered all bases in their pursuit of the championship title.

Strengths: Well-curated roster

Puneri Paltan's strength lies notably in its raiding unit, boasting formidable players such as Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde.

In the last edition, each of these raiders accumulated over 100 points, playing a pivotal role in Puneri Paltan's remarkable journey to the finals. They also come into season 10 in good form after winning gold at the Asian Games 2023.

The recent acquisition of Mohammadreza Shadlu, an all-rounder who showcased his defensive acumen with 160-plus tackle points in the last two editions, adds a significant boost.

Shadlu's all-round performances with the Iran national team in the Asian Kabaddi Championship and Asian Games 2023 make him a potent threat to rival teams. Coupled with the presence of four young raiders and a promising defender, Puneri Paltan seems poised to clinch the coveted title.

Weaknesses: No major shortcomings

While Puneri Paltan appears well-rounded, potential weaknesses may surface in high-pressure situations or if key players face a dip in form. The team may encounter challenges due to the absence of a seasoned player with three or four seasons of experience.

However, with the strategic selection of players and a well-balanced squad, these vulnerabilities seem minimized.

Opportunities: Investment in youth

A standout feature of Puneri Paltan's recent campaigns is their commitment to nurturing local talent. The team has consistently groomed promising youngsters, including the likes of Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar and Pankaj Mohite.

This season continues the trend, with the inclusion of talents such as Akshay Shinde, Ahmed and Sanket for the upcoming season. The infusion of youth into the squad, complemented by experienced players, presents a significant opportunity for the team to shine.

Threats: High-pressure situations

Despite their strengths, Puneri Paltan faces threats, particularly in pressure situations. The absence of a highly experienced player with three or four seasons under their belt may pose a challenge.

Teams such as Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba and Gujarat Fortune Giants, armed with a mix of seasoned veterans and youthful vigour, could present formidable challenges. The competition's evolving landscape demands vigilance, especially against teams that blend experience with robust youth.