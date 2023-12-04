Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 5, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan will take on defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in the fifth match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023. This match will be played at The Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, December 4.

The game will be a reverse fixture of the last season’s final where Puneri Paltan lost 33-29 against the Jaipur in a nail-biting game. The Paltan will be looking for some redemption in their opening fixture as they gear up to face the defending champions.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have strengthened their squad, adding star Iranian defender Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh at the auction. The team will be eager to repeat their last year’s performance where they finished on top of the points table, winning 15 of their 22 games.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 5th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 4, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Transstadia Stadium, Ahmedabad

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Player Squads

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Aditya Shinde, Nitin R, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Singh, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattatray Adhavade, Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid RezaEimehr, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Ahmed Enamdar, and Aslam Inamdar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Navneet, Devank, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik, Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Ankush, Lavish, Sahul Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Ashish, Abhishek KS, and Reza Mirbagheri.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Expected Playing 7

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Ahmed Enamdar (c), Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar (c), V Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek KS, Abhijeet Malik, Ankush, and Shaul Kumar

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan have roped in Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh for a whopping ₹2.35 crore, making him the most expensive foreign player in the league. He will be leading the defensive unit of the team, while the trio of Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, and Aslam Inamdar are expected to take charge of the raiding unit.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, will be heavily dependent on Arjun Deshwal and Sunil Kumar to help the team get off to a winning start in their opening fixture. Thus, Puneri Paltan looks like a more balanced side on paper and are expected to win this game.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan are expected to win the match.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda