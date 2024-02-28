Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Table toppers Puneri Paltan squares off against three-time champions Patna Pirates in the first semi-final of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on February 28. The battle will unfold at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, starting at 08:00 pm IST.

Puneri Paltan enters the semi-finals with an impressive record, securing the top spot on the PKL 10 points table with 17 wins, 2 losses, and 3 ties, amassing a total of 96 points. Undoubtedly, it's been their finest season yet, characterized by a solid team, excellent coaching, and brilliant teamwork.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates, despite finishing sixth on the table, have proven themselves as a clutch team. Their journey to the playoffs was marked by 11 wins, 8 losses, and 3 ties, accumulating 69 points. Despite being considered underdogs, they've shown their mettle by making it to the playoffs and defeating Dabang Delhi K.C. in the Eliminator. Their clutch performances highlight their resilience and determination.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for:

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Mohammadreza Shadlou

Sachin Tanwar has been very instrumental for Patna Pirates over the last three seasons, very consistent in his raiding, scoring valuable points in clutch moments. He is also a good leader on the mat; under his leadership, Patna Pirates have been unbeaten in their last 6 games in the tournament. Sachin brings a lot of experience and dynamic abilities to the mat, and he is a fearless raider.

On the other hand, Mohammad Reza Shadlou has been in terrific form for Puneri Paltan this current season. Having played for Patna Pirates in the last two editions, he will be facing his former team. The Iranian brings experience and a variety of skills, and being an all-rounder, his dominance as a defender makes him formidable. He is currently the top defender in the league with 92 tackle points to his name.

#2 Aslam Inamdar vs Krishan Dhull

Aslam Inamdar has been a driving force for Puneri Paltan this season, leading with distinction as their captain. With an impressive haul of 132 raid points in 21 games, he's demonstrated remarkable raiding prowess, coupled with strong pace, athleticism, and sharp reflexes, making him a daunting challenge for opposing defenders.

Meanwhile, for Patna Pirates, Krishan Dhull has undergone a notable transformation this season. Accumulating an impressive tally of 76 tackle points in 23 games, he currently stands as the second-highest defender in the league. Dhull's youthful vigour and dynamic playing style bring a unique dimension to the team, particularly his adeptness in executing thigh holds and chain tackles, showcasing his versatility and tactical acumen on the mat.

#3 Mohit Goyat vs Ankit Jaglan

Mohit Goyat of Puneri Paltan has showcased his prowess with an impressive tally of 114 raid points in 20 games this season. He's proven to be a reliable contributor to the team, often stepping up with crucial raid points in pivotal moments. With his consistent performances over the last three seasons, Goyat has become a vital pillar of the team, providing valuable support to captain Aslam and displaying resilience when needed most.

Switching gears to Ankit Jaglan of Patna Pirates, he has emerged as a key asset in the team's defence. With 65 tackle points in the current season, Jaglan has made significant contributions to the team's defensive efforts. His proficiency in the left corner position, coupled with his adept backhold skills, makes him a formidable force on the mat. As a young player with immense potential, Jaglan continues to showcase his abilities and contribute positively to the team's success.