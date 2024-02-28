Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL Semifinal 1, and telecast details

The semifinal round of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 will begin tonight (February 28) in Hyderabad. In the first semifinal match of the competition, table-toppers Puneri Paltan will lock horns with three-time champions Patna Pirates.

Puneri Paltan were unstoppable in the league round of the tournament as they earned 96 points from 22 matches. The Pune-based franchise set a new record for the most points earned by a team in the league stage of the PKL.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates finished sixth in the standings. The Pirates defeated the third-placed Dabang Delhi KC in Eliminator to qualify for the semifinals.

Before the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates match starts in Hyderabad, here's a look at some important things fans should know ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 semifinals.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Semifinal 1, PKL 2023

Date: February 28, 2024, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Hyderabad

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2023

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W W W W

Patna Pirates (PAT): W W L W W

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Player Squads

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep.

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin Tanwar (C), Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Deepak Kumar, Sanjay, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Expected Playing 7

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Gaurav Khatri and Sanket Sawant.

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin Tanwar (C), Mayur Kadam, Babu M, Manjeet Dahiya, Sudhakar M, Krishan and Ankit.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan were quite dominant during the league round of Pro Kabaddi Season 10. Although Patna Pirates recorded a win over Dabang Delhi KC in the Eliminator, they will find it challenging to stop Paltan. Expect a close game in Pro Kabaddi Season 10 semifinals, with Pune securing the win eventually.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda