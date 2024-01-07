Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas: 3 player battles to watch out for

League leaders Puneri Paltan will face off against Tamil Thalaivas in Match No. 59 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai on January 7 at 8 pm IST.

The teams present a tale of contrasts this season. Puneri Paltan have dominated the league, securing the top spot with 41 points in nine games, boasting eight victories and only one loss. With a well-balanced team capable of effective raiding and defending, under the adept guidance of coach BC Ramesh, they have emerged as the team to beat.

Conversely, Tamil Thalaivas find themselves struggling in the second-last position, facing a winless streak. They stand as the sole team to lose all home-leg matches this season, dampening their playoff hopes. While individual players have been shining, the team has collectively been facing challenges.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for:

#1 Ajinkya Pawar vs Mohammadreza Shadlou

Ajinkya Pawar emerges as the lone consistent performer for Tamil Thalaivas, showcasing his skills in nine matches with an impressive 63 raid points. His sharp reflexes and strategic acumen on the mat make him a standout player, and there's potential for him to elevate his game even further.

On the other side, Mohammad Reza Shadlou, the Iranian powerhouse, continues to make significant strides for Puneri Paltan. Carrying his excellent form, he has amassed 34 tackle points in just nine games this edition. Shadlou, who can also raid effectively, justifies his INR 2 crore price tag and proves to be a versatile asset, particularly valuable in crucial scenarios.

#2 Aslam Inamdar vs Sahil Singh

Aslam Indamdar has been leading Puneri Paltan admirably this year. In nine matches, he has secured 57 raid points, showcasing his exceptional speed, skill, and strategic intelligence on the mat. With experience spanning over three seasons, Indamdar is a seasoned player who adds a valuable dimension to his team.

Sahil Gulia, on the other hand, emerges as the standout defender for Tamil Thalaivas with 33 tackle points in nine games. Maintaining good form from the previous year, Sahil is a consistent threat to watch out for. His expertise in executing ankle holds and back holds makes him a formidable force on the defensive front, posing challenges for the opposition.

#3 Narender Kandola vs Abinesh Nadrajan

Narender Kandola has proven to be a dynamic force for Tamil Thalaivas in eight matches, amassing an impressive 60 raid points. His youthfulness is complemented by a diverse set of skills, including remarkable speed and effective use of the dubki technique. Kandola particularly shines in do-or-die raid situations, making him a valuable asset for his team.

Abinesh Nadrajan, on the other hand, is making significant strides for Puneri Paltan. In nine matches, he has accumulated 29 tackle points, showcasing his proficiency in the cover position. Nadrajan's performances have been on a positive trajectory, contributing effectively to the team's defensive efforts.