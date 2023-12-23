Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Tamil Thalaivas will face defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 36 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on December 23 at 8 pm IST.

After a defeat in their first home leg match, Tamil Thalaivas face a formidable challenge. Unlike last year, they haven't started well, with three losses and two wins in five matches. However, home support should boost their confidence for tonight's contest.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, with a mixed start of three wins, two losses, and one draw in six matches, need to be cautious in Chennai to secure a victory.

Now, let's focus on three key player battles to watch out for.

#1 Arjun Deshwal vs Sahil Singh

Last season's MVP Arjun Deshwal continues to showcase excellent raiding form this season as well, accumulating 57 raid points in 6 matches, including three super 10s. He remains consistently impressive and is a vital pillar in Jaipur Pink Panthers' raiding lineup. Expect a strong performance from him today.

On the Tamil Thalaivas' side, Sahil Gulia Singh has displayed commendable performance. Although he faced challenges in the last match against Patna Pirates, he is typically superb and consistent, demonstrating smart defensive acumen. In the five matches he has played, he has secured 18 tackle points.

#2 Ajith Kumar vs Sagar

Ajith Kumar, the raider from Tamil Nadu, has continued his impressive form from last season for Jaipur Pink Panthers. In the six matches he has played, he has notched up 35 raid points and emerged as the match-winner twice. He will be eager to play against his former team in Chennai tonight.

Sagar, the captain of Tamil Thalaivas, hasn't had the best start, but considering his strong performances in the last two seasons, he has the potential to regain momentum. With 12 tackle points in the five matches he played, he aims to leverage home advantage and crowd support for a strong performance tonight.

# 3 Reza vs Ajinkya Pawar

Ajinkya Pawar has had a solid start to Season 10, playing five matches and securing 43 raid points. He has shown considerable improvement from the past season, emerging as the linchpin of Thalaivas' raiding setup. In the last match against Patna Pirates, he scored six raid points, showcasing his technical prowess. His ability to unleash big raids poses a significant threat to Jaipur's defense.

On the other hand, Reza, the Iranian defender playing as a cover defender for Jaipur Pink Panthers, has shown noticeable improvement. While he initially faced challenges, he gained momentum in the last two matches, proving effective against prominent raiders with his well-executed dashes. He, too, will pose a formidable threat.