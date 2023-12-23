Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 36 and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas will square off against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 36th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai will be hosting this match on Saturday, December 23.

Tamil Thalaivas had a horrible start to their home leg as they suffered a 33-46 loss against the three-time champion Patna Pirates in their previous outing.

With two wins and three losses, the home team has slipped to the bottom half of the points table. They are in 11th place with 10 points from five games.

After a disappointing start, Jaipur Pink Panthers have now lost just once in their previous four games. They acheived a dominating 41-24 victory over UP Yoddhas in their previous outing.

Arjun Deshwal single-handedly destroyed the defensive unit of UP and picked up 13 raid points in the game. The defending champions have moved to third place in the points table with 20 points from six games so far.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 36th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 23, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L L W L W

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W W L W L

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Player Squads

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Narwal, Narendra Kandola, Himanshu Singh, K. Selvamani, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin Fogat, M. Lakshman, Sathish Kannan, Sagar Rathi, Himanshu Yadav, M. Abhishek, Sahil Gulia, Mohit Jakhar, Ashish Malik, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak Kharb, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Navneet, Devank, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik, Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Ankush, Lavish, Sahul Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Ashish, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Expected Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Sagar (c), Narender Hoshiyar, Ajinkya Pawar, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sahil Gulia and Mohit

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar (c), V Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri and Lucky Sharma

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Prediction

The star-raiding duo of Narender Hoshiyar and Ajinkya Pawar didn’t have a great day against the Patna Pirates. However, the defensive unit leaked too many points as the home team suffered a heavy defeat in their previous game.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are playing as a combined unit at the moment. Arjun Deshwal regained his lost form against the UP Yoddhas, while he received excellent support from Reza Mirbagheri, who picked up four tackle points in the defence.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win the match.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

