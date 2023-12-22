Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Tamil Thalaivas will kick off their home leg against the three-time champions Patna Pirates in Match No. 34 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on December 22 at 8 pm IST.

Both teams have experienced a mixed start to their new campaign, finding themselves in the bottom half of the table. The home side, Tamil Thalaivas, has won two and lost two matches, eager to face the challenge posed by the Pirates.

On the other hand, the Patna Pirates began their campaign with back-to-back wins, but as momentum waned, they suffered three consecutive losses, placing them in the ninth position on the league table.

Now, let's delve into three key player battles to watch out for.

#1 Sachin vs Sahil Gulia

Sachin has made an impressive start for the Patna Pirates in Season 10 after two successful seasons with the team. The raider is in good form, amassing 51 raid points in five matches. Excelling in do-or-die situations, he proves to be a reliable choice for the Pirates and often stands as the lone warrior on the mat.

On the other hand, Sahil Gulia has had a strong start, accumulating 16 tackle points in just four matches. Last season, he earned the title of the franchise's best defender, and he continues to affirm his credentials. His precision tackles, including ankle holds and dashes, showcase his defensive acumen.

#2 Sudhakar vs Sagar

Sudhakar has emerged as the surprise element for the Patna Pirates this season, who came to the spotlight after an impressive outing in the Yuva Kabaddi Series. His sharp reflexes and strategic raids have been noteworthy, accumulating 28 raid points in just four matches. The anticipation builds as Sudhakar prepares to shine against his home state team.

On the other hand, Sagar, who captains the Tamil Thalaivas, has proven to be an excellent right-corner defender with 10 tackle points in four games. The upcoming battle between Sagar and Sudhakar adds an intriguing element, sparking curiosity about how Sagar will outsmart Sudhakar on the mat.

#3 Ajinkya Pawar vs Krishan Dhull

Ajinkya Pawar has maintained his impressive form from the last season, shining for the Tamil Thalaivas. In the four matches played, he has secured 37 raid points and achieved a Super 10. Known for unleashing big raids at any moment, opponents must be cautious when facing him.

On the other hand, Krishan had a decent start to Season 10, securing 14 raid points in five matches for the Patna Pirates. Both players bring their unique skills to the mat, adding excitement to their performances.