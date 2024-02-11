Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan: 3 player battles to watch out for

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in what promises to be a thrilling showdown at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 11 at 8 pm IST.

Tamil Thalaivas stand at eighth place on the Season 10 points table, with eight wins and 11 losses in 19 matches, accumulating 45 points. Their performance has been inconsistent, with glimpses of brilliance marred by occasional setbacks.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan has been in exceptional form, holding the second position on the points table with 76 points. They have secured 13 wins, suffered only two losses, and tied thrice. Puneri Paltan's consistent and dominant displays have solidified their position as one of the top contenders in the league.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for

#1 Narender Kandola vs Mohammadreza Shadlou

Narender Kandola has been a consistent force for Tamil Thalaivas throughout the Pro Kabaddi League season, exhibiting exceptional skill in the tackle department. With a tally of 151 raid points in 18 matches, he has emerged as one of the top defenders in the league. Kandola's speed, agility, and strategic awareness make him a formidable opponent for any raider.

On the other hand, Mohammadreza Shadlou has been the standout performer for Puneri Paltan, demonstrating remarkable promise with his defensive prowess. Despite playing only eighteen games, Shadlou has already notched up an impressive 72 tackle points. His strong demeanour, combined with smart tactics on the court, has made him a solid asset for his team.

#2 Aslam Inamdar vs Sagar

Aslam Inamdar, the captain of Puneri Paltan, continues to shine with his stellar performance in the Pro Kabaddi League. With 123 raid points in 18 games, he has emerged as a key figure in leading the team's offensive charge. Inamdar's leadership on the mat is commendable, and his speed and agility make him a formidable raider.

Meanwhile, Sagar of Tamil Thalaivas has been a standout performer in the defensive department, amassing 65 tackle points in 17 matches. His solid defending skills, combined with experience, make him a force to be reckoned with on the mat. Sagar's ability to take on opponents single-handedly adds to his prowess, making the upcoming battle one to watch out for.

#3 Mohit Goyat vs Sahil Gulia

Mohit Goyat has been a standout performer for Puneri Paltan this season, making significant contributions to the team's success. Despite not having the best statistical figures, his 101 raid points in 18 games highlight his importance to the squad.

On the other hand, Sahil Gulia of Tamil Thalaivas has been in impressive form this season, showcasing his prowess in the defensive department. With 64 tackle points in just 19 games, Gulia has demonstrated strong defensive skills and remarkable consistency. His physicality and tactical awareness make him a formidable opponent for any raider.