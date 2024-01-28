Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba: 3 player battles to watch out for

Tamil Thalaivas are set to take on former champions U Mumba in the 94th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on January 28 at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna, starting at 09:00 pm IST.

As of now, Tamil Thalaivas hold the 10th position on the PKL Season 10 points table with 35 points, registering six wins and nine losses in 15 matches.

U Mumba, occupying the seventh spot, have accumulated 40 points from six wins, seven losses, and two ties in their 15 matches.

The upcoming match promises to be an intriguing battle as both teams vie for a playoff spot in the ongoing season. On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Narender Khandola vs Mahender Singh

With 110 raid points in 14 matches, Narender has been a standout performer for Tamil Thalaivas, particularly impressing with his pace and sharp reflexes. As a young talent, Narender's emergence has added a dynamic edge to his team's raiding unit, making him a key asset to watch out for.

On the defensive end, Mahender Singh's performance has been relatively subdued, with 24 tackle points in 11 matches. However, his wealth of experience in the league could prove invaluable, especially in challenging situations where his tactical acumen and expertise are called upon.

#2 Guman Singh vs Sagar

Guman Singh has been a revelation this season, showcasing exceptional form with an impressive haul of 139 raid points in 14 matches for U Mumba. His raw pace and astute decision-making on the mat have made him a force to be reckoned with, consistently outmanoeuvring opposition defenses and delivering crucial points for his team.

On the defensive front, Sagar has been equally impressive, leading the Tamil Thalaivas outfit with a tally of 58 tackle points in 14 matches. As the backbone of his team's defense, Sagar's contributions have been instrumental in bolstering their overall performance and securing crucial victories throughout the season.

#3 Zafardanesh vs Sahil Gulia

Iranian prodigy Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has made a notable impact in his debut season, achieving a significant milestone by becoming the first foreign raider to surpass the 100-raid point mark in a single campaign. His adept utilization of his height advantage and composed approach on the mat have earned him recognition as a standout performer.

Meanwhile, Sahil Gulia has emerged as a pivotal figure for Tamil Thalaivas, showcasing his defensive prowess with 51 tackle points in 15 matches. His physicality and consistent contributions have been instrumental in bolstering his team's defensive strength.