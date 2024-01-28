Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL Match 94, and telecast details?

The 94th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see the Tamil Thalaivas take on U Mumba at the Patliputra indoor stadium in Patna on Sunday, January 28th.

The Tamil Thalaivas have been in excellent form, winning four of their previous five games. They defeated the Telugu Titans (54-29) in Hyderabad, claiming their sixth and third straight win. Narender Kandola scored a Super-10, while Sagar and Himanshu shone on defense with eight and seven points, respectively.

Meanwhile, ranked seventh, U Mumba experienced their seventh loss in the last encounter against the Gujarat Giants (44-35) on Friday (January 26). Guman Singh secured his eighth Super-10, while Mukilan Shanmugam claimed his first High-5.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Match 94, PKL 2023

Date: January 28, 2024, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra indoor stadium, Patna

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2023

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): W W W L W

U Mumba (MUM): L T L L T

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Player Squads

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh, Rinku, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe, Kunal

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Expected Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Sahil Gulia, Sagar(C), Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, M Abhishek, Mohit

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (C), Gokulakannan M, Guman Singh, Heidarali Ekrami/Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Bittu, Vishvath V, Mukilan Shanmugan

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Match Prediction

There have been 10 games played between the Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba. The Mumbai-based side has emerged as the dominant force with seven wins, leaving the Thalaiavs with just two victories and a tie. This season, U Mumba dominated the Tamil Thalaivas with a decisive 46-33 victory.

However, the Thalaivas approach the upcoming match with increased confidence, given their recent form of winning four out of the last five games.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to win.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda