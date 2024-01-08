Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: 3 Player battles to watch out for

U Mumba will face Dabang Delhi KC in match number 62 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai on Monday, January 8.

Both teams have had promising campaigns, placing themselves in the top 6 of the table. U Mumba have played nine matches, winning six and losing three. With 31 points, they are currently in fifth place. The team has performed well, particularly with its younger players.

Despite missing their star raider Naveen, Dabang Delhi have shown consistency in recent games. Winning six out of 10 matches, they currently occupy the fourth place.

On that note, let's look at three-player battles to watch out for.

#1 Ashu Malik vs Rinku Singh

Ashu Malik is having a brilliant season, having played 10 matches and accumulated an impressive 86 raid points. He has stepped up, filling the shoes and realizing the dreams for Dabang Delhi. His excellent reflexes and ability to come out on top during do-or-die raids make him a valuable asset for the team.

On the defensive front, Rinku has displayed his prowess in seven matches with 22 tackle points. As a very good and strong defender, he excels, particularly in super tackle scenarios.

#2 Guman Singh vs Ashish

Guman Singh has been an impressive force for U Mumba, amassing 74 raid points in nine matches. His prowess on the mat is evident, characterized by his speed and excellent skills. Guman Singh's ability to make an impact during do-or-die raids makes him a valuable asset for U Mumba.

On the defensive end, Ashish Malik has showcased his skills for Dabang Delhi with 26 tackle points in nine matches.

Despite being a youngster, he is rapidly picking up his game and proving to be an effective defender. Ashish Malik's contribution in the tackles adds depth to Dabang Delhi's defence, making him a player to watch as he continues to develop his skills.

#3 Zafardanesh vs Yogesh

Zafardanesh, the Iranian raider, has made a significant impact in his debut season with 70 raid points in nine games. He has proven to be a threat to opponent defenders, showcasing nice escaping skills. Zafardanesh's performance has added excitement to the U Mumba's team, making him a key player to watch.

On the defensive side, Yogesh, Delhi's defender, has secured 25 tackle points in 10 games. While the stats might not be exceptionally high, his potential is evident, and there's room for improvement.

Yogesh's progress as a defender indicates that he has the capability to become a valuable asset for Dabang Delhi as he continues to develop his skills on the mat.