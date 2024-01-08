Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL Match 63, and telecast details

U Mumba will square off against Dabang Delhi KC in the 63rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. The DOME by NSCI in Mumbai will be hosting this exciting encounter on Monday, January 8.

After going undefeated for six consecutive games, the home team, U Mumba, got thrashed by the defending champions, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, in their previous encounter.

Following the 31-41 loss, the Mumbai-based franchise has slipped to fifth place in the points table with 31 points, having won six of their nine games so far and lost three. The home team will be looking to get back to winning ways in their next game.

Dabang Delhi KC, on the other hand, are on a roll at the moment as they have won five games on the trot, including a narrow 38-37 victory against the Patna Pirates in their previous outing.

The Ashu Malik-led side will be eyeing the second spot in the points table as they are currently placed fourth with 35 points, having won six of their 10 games so far and lost three.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC, 63rd Match PKL 2023

Date: January 8, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2023

U Mumba (MUM): L W W W W

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W W W W W

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC Player Squads

U Mumba (MUM): Guman Singh, Shivam, Rohit Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Rupesh, Pranay Rane, Heidarali Ekrami, Kunal, Saurav Parthe, Alireza Mirzaeian, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, Surinder Singh, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Bittu, Sombir, Visvanath V, Ram Adghale, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mukilan Shanmugam.

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Suraj Panwar, Manu, Sunil, Vishal Bhardwaj, Balashaeb Jadhav, Nitin Chandel, Vijay, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Felix Li, Mohit, Akash Prasher, Rahul Kumar, Yuvraj Pandeya

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC Expected Playing 7

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (c), Guman Singh, Mahender Singh, Bittu, Sombir, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and Visvanath V

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Ashu Malik (c), Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Ashish, Mohit, Yogesh and Vikrant

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Prediction

Guman Singh was the lone warrior for the team against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, as the raider single-handedly notched up 13 raid points in the game. The team will expect more from their experienced defenders, Surinder and Mahender, in their next game.

Dabang Delhi KC, on the other hand, will be relying heavily on their star raider Ashu Malik once again, who registered a Super 10 against the Patna Pirates. Ashish and Yogesh will be leading the defensive unit of the team and have the responsibility of stopping the in-form raiders of U Mumba.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win the match.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

