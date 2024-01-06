Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: 3 Player battles to watch out for

U Mumba will take on the reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match No. 57 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai on Saturday, January 6.

Both teams are riding high on confidence and find themselves in a good run of form before the first half of the season concludes.

The home side, U Mumba, is on a five-match winning streak, providing them with a solid boost as they face the champion side. They have won six out of their eight matches and currently occupy fifth place in the standings.

On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers are also enjoying a successful run. The team has been able to secure victories even in challenging situations, showcasing the resilience of a champion team. They have played nine matches, won five, drawn three, and lost only two.

On that note, let's look at three-player battles to watch out for.

#1 Amirmohammed Zafardanesh vs Reza Mirbagheri

In the lead raider role, Zafardanesh has had an impressive debut season with U Mumba.

Across eight matches, he has secured 68 raid points, showcasing consistency and high effectiveness. His synergy with the team has been noteworthy, and with the added advantage of home support, he is expected to perform well tonight.

On the defensive front, Reza has played eight matches, accumulating 21 tackle points. Although he started slowly, Reza picked up brilliantly, and in the last match against Haryana, he bagged seven tackle points, emerging as the match-winner.

As the Iranians clash, the anticipation builds regarding which player will turn out to be the standout performer tonight.

#2 Guman Singh vs Ankush

Guman Singh has been a valuable asset for U Mumba, providing strong support to Zafa and showcasing quality in his raids. In eight matches, he has accumulated 61 raid points, demonstrating good pace and smart raiding strategies.

On the defensive front, Ankush, who emerged as the top defender for Jaipur Pink Panthers last year, has continued his good form. He has bagged 28 tackle points in nine games, maintaining his prowess in thwarting opponent raids. Fans can expect a riveting clash between these young talents tonight.

#3 Arjun Deshwal vs Mahender Singh

Arjun Deshwal, last year's MVP, is in exceptional form, currently leading the raiding charts. In nine games, he has amassed an impressive 90 raid points, showcasing remarkable consistency. A match-winner for Jaipur, he thrives in taking on the best defenders and consistently emerges victorious.

On the defensive end, Mahender Singh of U Mumba had a slow start but has regained his old form. With 20 tackle points in eight matches so far, he needs to elevate his performance, especially when facing an in-form raider like Arjun.

The clash between Arjun Deshwal and Mahender Singh promises to be a key matchup tonight.

Poll : Who will win? U Mumba Jaipur Pink Panthers 0 votes