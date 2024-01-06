Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 58, and telecast details

U Mumba will square off against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 58th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. DOME by NSCI in Mumbai will be hosting this exciting encounter on Saturday, January 6.

U Mumba had a perfect start to their home leg as they continued their unbeaten run in the tournament and thrashed the Bengaluru Bulls 40-35 in a one-sided game.

Mumbai’s move to replace Rinku with Bittu worked well for the team, as the debutant notched up six tackle points in the game. The team will be high on confidence once again as they are placed fifth in the points table with 31 points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are also unbeaten in their previous six games, including a dominating 45-34 victory over the Haryana Steelers in their previous outing.

The defending champions will be hoping to continue their winning streak as they are placed one place above their rivals with 33 points, having won five of their nine games so far and lost two.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 58th Match PKL 2023

Date: January 6, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2023

U Mumba (MUM): W W W W W

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W T W W W

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Player Squads

U Mumba (MUM): Guman Singh, Shivam, Rohit Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Rupesh, Pranay Rane, Heidarali Ekrami, Kunal, Saurav Parthe, Alireza Mirzaeian, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, Surinder Singh, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Bittu, Sombir, Visvanath V, Ram Adghale, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mukilan Shanmugam

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Navneet, Devank, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik, Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Ankush, Lavish, Sahul Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Ashish, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Expected Playing 7

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (c), Guman Singh, Mahender Singh, Bittu, Sombir, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Visvanath V

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar (c), Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Lucky Sharma, Reza Mirbagheri, Rahul Chaudhari

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Prediction

Bittu and Mahender Singh were the star performers for the team against the Bulls, as the duo picked up six and four points, respectively. However, the team will be expecting more from their star raiders, Guman Singh and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, in their upcoming clash.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have played as a combined unit so far. After a slow start, Arjun Deshwal has found his lost form, while the experienced duo of Ankush and Reza Mirbagheri have led the defensive unit of the team brilliantly.

Therefore, the defending champions will start the game as slight favorites considering the balance of their team.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win the match

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

