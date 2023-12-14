Pro Kabaddi 2023, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL Match 23, and telecast details

U Mumba will take on Patna Pirates in the 23rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on Friday, December 15.

After a strong start, U Mumba have now lost back-to-back games, including a disappointing 43-32 loss against Puneri Paltan in their previous outing. The Mumbai-based franchise failed to perform in both departments as they slipped to the bottom half of the points table with just six points from three games.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, tasted defeat for the first time this season in their previous outing, getting thrashed by the Bengal Warriors 60-42 in a one-sided game. The raiding duo of Sachin and Sudhakar picked up 14 points apiece, but it wasn’t enough as the Pirates are currently sixth in the points table with 10 points from three games.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, 23rd Match PKL 2023

Date: December 15, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2023

U Mumba (MUM): L L W

Patna Pirates (PAT): L W W

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Player Squads

U Mumba (MUM): Guman Singh, Shivam, Rohit Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Rupesh, Pranay Rane, Heidarali Ekrami, Kunal, Saurav Parthe, Alireza Mirzaeian, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, Surinder Singh, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Bittu, Sombir, Visvanath V, Ram Adghale, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mukilan Shanmugam.

Patna Pirates (PAT): Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Sachin, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Zheng-Wei Chen, Neeraj Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Krishan, Manish, Naveen Sharma, Abinand Subhash, Sanjay, Deepak Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekar, Rohit, Daniel Odhiambo, Ankit.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Expected Playing 7

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (c), Guman Singh, Mahender Singh, Rinku, Pranay Rane, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and Visvanath V.

Patna Pirates (PAT): Neeraj Kumar (c), Sachin Tanwar, Krishan Dhull, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sudhakar M, Manjeet and Ankit.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Match Prediction

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will start the game as clear favorites and the onus will be on their star raiders Sachin Tanwar and Sudhakar M once again. However, the pair will be hoping for some support from their defensive unit in their next clash.

U Mumba, meanwhile, look clueless at the moment in both departments. The experienced duo of Surinder Singh and Rinku have failed to turn up in their previous two games and they have a tough task ahead to stop the in-form raiders of Patna.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win the match.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda