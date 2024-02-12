Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 117, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 117th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata on Monday, February 12.

The UP Yoddhas have already been eliminated from the playoff race. They suffered their 14th loss of the season in their previous match against Haryana Steelers (50-34). Mahipal scored a Super-10 while Harendra Kumar secured a High-5.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers, ranked second, are having a fantastic campaign, having won 13 out of 19 games. They defeated Dabang Delhi KC (27-22) in their most recent game. Arjun Deshwal claimed a Super-10, while Sunil Kumar earned four tackle points.

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 117, PKL 2023

Date: February 12, 2024, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2023

UP Yoddhas (UP): L L W L L

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W L W T W

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Player Squads

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Sumit, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Sumit

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Expected Playing 7

UP Yoddhas (UP): Sumit (C), Hitesh, Harendra Kumar, Ashu Singh, Gagana Gowda, Mahipal, Shivam Chaudhary

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar (C), Reza Mirbagheri, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput, Abhishek KS

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas have faced off 10 times and both teams have won five games each. However, the Panthers have outperformed the Yoddhas recently with three wins in their last five contests, including one this season.

The Panthers will be looking to clinch their 14th win and secure the top position in the standings.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win.

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda