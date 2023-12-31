Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL Match 52, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates will square off in the 52nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida, on the first day of 2024, at 9 pm IST.

UP Yoddhas faced their fifth loss of the season in their previous game against Dabang Delhi, by 35-25. The team lacked coordination, with raiders excelling in the first half and defenders stepping up in the second.

Sumit Sangwan emerged as the standout defender, securing seven points, while captain Pardeep Narwal emerged as the top raider once again with seven raid points.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates are having a mixed campaign in the PKL10, winning four out of eight games. After their 46-33 win over the Haryana Steelers, they find themselves in the seventh spot in the points table with 22 points.

Manjeet, who was the star raider in the last game, claimed his maiden Super 10, while in-form Krishan Dhull secured his second High 5.

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, Match 52, PKL 2023

Date: January 1, 2023, 9.00 p.m. IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2023

UP Yoddhas (UP): L W L L T

Patna Pirates (PAT): W L W L L

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Player Squads

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Sumit, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Deepak Kumar, Sanjay, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Expected Playing 7

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal (C), Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Vijay Malik, Sumit

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar (C), Manjeet, M Sudhakar, Sandeep Kumar, Krishan, Ankit

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Match Prediction

Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas have met on 13 occasions, out of which the Pirates have emerged victorious in seven and Yoddhas in five matches, while one ended with a tie. Yoddhas have dominated in the last three games with two wins and a loss.

This season, Yoddhas have displayed a better all-round performance as compared to Pirates. With strong contributions from raiders like Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill, and a solid defense, Yoddhas are expected to come out on top in their upcoming UP vs PAT match.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win the match.

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will score most raid points in today's match? Surender Gill Sachin Tanwar 0 votes