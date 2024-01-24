Pro Kabaddi 2023: Who is M Babu? All you need to know about the Patna Pirates defender

Born on March 13, 2004, Mohammad Sahid Babu Shah is a professional Kabaddi player, who plays in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). M Babu made his debut for the Patna Pirates in the clash against the UP Yoddhas in Hyderabad on Friday. In his very first game, he secured four crucial tackle points for the team.

Babu complimented Ankit brilliantly in the defense and that proved to be the real difference in the match. The duo’s brilliance in defense helped the team secure a 34-31 win over the Yoddhas.

The Patna Pirates roped in Babu’s services ahead of the 2023-24 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The franchise gave him the opportunity to showcase his mettle in the clash against UP on Friday and he didn’t disappoint. Out of six attempted tackles, he made four successful tackles.

Meanwhile, M Babu made his Pro Kabaddi League debut for the Haryana Steelers in the 2017 edition. He only played two matches that season and secured as many points. None of the franchises expressed interest in him for a few years, before the UP Yoddhas bought him in the 2022 edition.

However, the defender couldn’t leave a significant impression, securing only three points in two matches that he played for the franchise in that season. Babu’s performance on Friday should lift his confidence and we could see him dish out more such performances this season.

Patna Pirates are languishing at No. 8 on the points table in PKL 2023-24

The Patna Pirates are the most successful franchise in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. They are the only franchise to have won three PKL titles. However, the Pirates haven’t looked like a champion side for the last two seasons. They finished in 10th position last year and have had a mixed run in the ongoing season.

With six wins in 14 matches, Patna are sitting in eighth spot on the points table. After suffering a crushing 24-41 defeat at the hands of the Tamil Thalaivas, the Pirates fought back with a 34-31 win over the UP Yoddhas on Friday.

Patna-based franchise is slated to play their next match against the Bengal Warriors on January 26 and will look to continue the winning momentum.