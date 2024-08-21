Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction: 3 most expensive buys for Patna Pirates ft. Shubham Shinde

Patna Pirates, renowned for their dominance in the Pro Kabaddi League, have once again demonstrated their strategic prowess by assembling a solid squad for the upcoming season.

During the PKL 2024 Auction, they made key acquisitions to enhance both their raiding and defensive units. Notable among their new signings are international sensation Jang Kun Lee, acquired for INR 17.50 lakh, and defender Shubham Shinde, who was brought in for INR 70 lakh. To further reinforce their squad, they picked all-rounder Gurdeep for INR 59 lakh.

With a legacy of being the most successful team in PKL history, including three consecutive titles in Seasons 3, 4, and 5, Patna Pirates have set high standards.

Although they faced a setback in the 2018-19 season by failing to reach the playoffs for the first time, the team remains formidable in the league, showing consistency.

They finished sixth in the league stage last season and made the playoffs. Patna beat Dabang Delhi KC in the eliminator but lost to Puneri Paltan in the semifinal.

Ahead of the new season, here are the three most expensive buys for Patna Pirates at the PKL 2024 auction.

Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction: 3 most expensive buys for Patna Pirates

#3 Deepak Rajender Singh (INR 50 lakhs)

Deepak was impressive for the Gujarat Giants in season 10 (Image Via: PKL)

Right cover defender Deepak Rajender Singh made his PKL debut in season 8 with the Jaipur Pink Panthers. In two seasons with the Pink Panthers, he managed only 18 tackle points.

However, he impressed in the last season. Making a move to the Gujarat Giants for PKL 10, Deepak scored 43 tackle points from 14 games with four High 5s and two Super Tackles. He played a vital part in their campaign.

Featuring in Category C at the PKL 2024 Auction with a base price of INR 13 lakhs, Deepak was roped in by the Patna Pirates for INR 50 lakhs. Given his display last season, he will have an important role to play as far as Patna's defense is concerned.

#2 Gurdeep (INR 59 lakhs)

Gurdeep made his PKL debut with UP Yoddhas (Image Via: UP Yoddhas/IG)

On the second day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction, young all-rounder Gurdeep found a new team, as the Patna Pirates acquired him for INR 59 lakhs. Initially listed in Category C with a base price of INR 10 lakh, Gurdeep sparked a fierce bidding competition between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates.

The auction quickly escalated, with both teams intensely contending until Patna Pirates emerged victorious with their final bid of INR 59 lakhs.

Gurdeep made his PKL debut in the 2019 season with UP Yoddhas, who signed him for INR 10 lakhs. In his maiden season, he appeared in just five matches and scored four points.

In Season 10, Gurdeep was retained by UP Yoddhas for INR 20 lakhs, but from 16 matches, he managed only 30 points.

#1 Shubham Shinde (INR 70 lakhs)

Shubham Shinde in action for Bengal Warriorz during PKL season 10 (Image Via: PKL)

Experienced defender Shubham Shinde could be one of Patna Pirates' best signings from the PKL 2024 Auction. They acquired the services of the right corner defender for an amount of INR 70 lakhs.

Shinde was a standout performer for the Bengal Warriors last season. He picked 62 tackle points from 22 games with a tackle success rate of 48%.

Having made his PKL debut in season 6, Shubham Shinde has been around for a while now. He has played a total of 84 matches in the league, bagging 151 tackle points. Shubham will have the responsibility to shoulder the Pirates' defense as they aim for their fourth title.

