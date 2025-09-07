Pro Kabaddi 2025, DEL vs JAI: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

The 20th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 will take place between Dabang Delhi KC and Jaipur Pink Panthers on September 7 in Vizag. Delhi can jump to the top of the PKL points table if they beat the Pink Panthers by a margin of more than 24 points.

Delhi are undefeated in the tournament so far. They have played two matches and recorded two wins. Their first win came against the Bengaluru Bulls by 41-34, followed by a win against Puneri Paltan via tiebreaker.

On the other side, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will be low on confidence when they take the mat against the Delhi-based franchise as they lost their last match against the Telugu Titans by five points. The team's defense could not perform well in that game.

Big names like Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet Singh, Ashu Malik and Nitin Rawal will be in action during the match between Delhi and Jaipur. Here's a short preview for this Pro Kabaddi 2025 contest.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 20, PKL 2025

Date: September 7, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Complex, Vizag.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers form guide in PKL 2025

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W W

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): L W

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers predicted playing 7s

Delhi: Ashu Malik (c), Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Naveen, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali.

Jaipur: Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Sahil Satpal, Ali Choubtarash, Ronak Singh and Nitin Rawal (c).

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Dabang Delhi KC have a stellar defense featuring the likes of Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet Singh and Saurabh Nandal. They also have a match-winner in their raiding unit in the form of captain Ashu Malik.

Defeating Delhi will be a tough task for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, especially looking at how they lost against the Telugu Titans in their previous encounter. Captain Nitin Rawal will have to bring his 'A' game in the defense and expect that the other defenders also step up and deliver the goods.

Delhi will undoubtedly start as the favorites to win. Expect a special performance from Ashu Malik to light up Vizag.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More