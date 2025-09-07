Pro Kabaddi 2025, DEL vs JAI: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

The 20th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 will take place between Dabang Delhi KC and Jaipur Pink Panthers on September 7 in Vizag. Delhi can jump to the top of the PKL points table if they beat the Pink Panthers by a margin of more than 24 points.
Delhi are undefeated in the tournament so far. They have played two matches and recorded two wins. Their first win came against the Bengaluru Bulls by 41-34, followed by a win against Puneri Paltan via tiebreaker.
On the other side, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will be low on confidence when they take the mat against the Delhi-based franchise as they lost their last match against the Telugu Titans by five points. The team's defense could not perform well in that game.
Big names like Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet Singh, Ashu Malik and Nitin Rawal will be in action during the match between Delhi and Jaipur. Here's a short preview for this Pro Kabaddi 2025 contest.
Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match details
Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 20, PKL 2025
Date: September 7, 2025, 9pm IST.
Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Complex, Vizag.
Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers form guide in PKL 2025
Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W W
Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): L W
Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers predicted playing 7s
Delhi: Ashu Malik (c), Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Naveen, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali.
Jaipur: Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Sahil Satpal, Ali Choubtarash, Ronak Singh and Nitin Rawal (c).
Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Dabang Delhi KC have a stellar defense featuring the likes of Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet Singh and Saurabh Nandal. They also have a match-winner in their raiding unit in the form of captain Ashu Malik.
Defeating Delhi will be a tough task for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, especially looking at how they lost against the Telugu Titans in their previous encounter. Captain Nitin Rawal will have to bring his 'A' game in the defense and expect that the other defenders also step up and deliver the goods.
Delhi will undoubtedly start as the favorites to win. Expect a special performance from Ashu Malik to light up Vizag.
Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win against Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.