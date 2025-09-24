Pro Kabaddi 2025, DEL vs MUM: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

U Mumba will play their ninth match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against former champions Dabang Delhi KC at the SMS Indoor Stadium. The start time for this PKL 2025 clash is 9pm IST on September 24.
Less than 24 hours ago, U Mumba lost against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in a thrilling game. The Mumbai-based franchise will be keen to bounce back after the heartbreaking loss at the hands of the Pink Panthers.
Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC's six-match winning streak ended against Patna Pirates in their previous encounter. Delhi will aim to get back to winning ways after the setback against Patna.
Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 match between Dabang Delhi KC and U Mumba, here's a look at the probable starting sevens, prediction and live-streaming details for this fixture.
Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba match details
Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba, Match 50, PKL 2025
Date: September 21, 2025, 9pm IST.
Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.
Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba form guide in PKL 2025
Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): L W W W W
U Mumba (MUM): L L W L W
Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba predicted playing 7s
Delhi: Ashu Malik (c), Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Ajinkya Pawar, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali.
U Mumba: Sandeep, Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Anil, Rinku and Lokesh Ghosliya.
Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Both teams suffered close defeats in their respective previous Pro Kabaddi 2025 matches. Incidentally, the main raider of both teams are dealing with injuries as well. Ajit Chouhan has been missing from U Mumba's playing seven in recent matches, while Delhi's captain Ashu Malik is battling injury issues to stay on the mat.
This should be a cracker of a contest because even the defense of both franchises is quite experienced. It is hard to choose a winner, but Delhi have a slight edge because of their performance in crunch moments.
Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win against U Mumba.
Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.