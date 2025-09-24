Pro Kabaddi 2025, DEL vs MUM: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

U Mumba will play their ninth match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against former champions Dabang Delhi KC at the SMS Indoor Stadium. The start time for this PKL 2025 clash is 9pm IST on September 24.

Ad

Less than 24 hours ago, U Mumba lost against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in a thrilling game. The Mumbai-based franchise will be keen to bounce back after the heartbreaking loss at the hands of the Pink Panthers.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC's six-match winning streak ended against Patna Pirates in their previous encounter. Delhi will aim to get back to winning ways after the setback against Patna.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 match between Dabang Delhi KC and U Mumba, here's a look at the probable starting sevens, prediction and live-streaming details for this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba match details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba, Match 50, PKL 2025

Date: September 21, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba form guide in PKL 2025

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): L W W W W

U Mumba (MUM): L L W L W

Ad

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba predicted playing 7s

Delhi: Ashu Malik (c), Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Ajinkya Pawar, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali.

U Mumba: Sandeep, Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Anil, Rinku and Lokesh Ghosliya.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Both teams suffered close defeats in their respective previous Pro Kabaddi 2025 matches. Incidentally, the main raider of both teams are dealing with injuries as well. Ajit Chouhan has been missing from U Mumba's playing seven in recent matches, while Delhi's captain Ashu Malik is battling injury issues to stay on the mat.

Ad

This should be a cracker of a contest because even the defense of both franchises is quite experienced. It is hard to choose a winner, but Delhi have a slight edge because of their performance in crunch moments.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win against U Mumba.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More