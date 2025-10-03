Pro Kabaddi 2025, DEL vs UP: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas

Dabang Delhi KC will play their 10th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against UP Yoddhas at the SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. It is the 61st match of the season, and it will begin at 8pm IST on October 3.

Delhi hold the second position in the PKL 2025 points table, having recorded eight wins in nine matches. The Delhi-based franchise can rise to the top of the standings by defeating the UP Yoddhas in their upcoming game.

On the other side, the UP Yoddhas are eighth in the standings. The Yoddhas have recorded four wins in nine matches so far. Before the Yoddhas take on Delhi, here's a look at some key things to know about this game.

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas match details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas, Match 61, PKL 2025

Date: October 3, 2025, 8pm IST.

Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas form guide in PKL 2025

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W L W W W

UP Yoddhas (UP): L W W L L

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas predicted playing 7s

Delhi: Ashu Malik (c), Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Ajinkya Pawar, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali.

Yoddhas: Shivam Chaudhary, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Gagan Gowda, Krishan and Sumit (c).

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Dabang Delhi KC will start as the favorites to win against the UP Yoddhas in the 61st game of PKL 2025. Delhi have been excellent in the tournament so far. The fact that they have lost only one match shows how brilliantly Delhi have played on the mat.

On the other side, the UP Yoddhas have been quite inconsistent in this year's Pro Kabaddi League. The Yoddhas will find it extremely challenging to give Dabang Delhi KC a run for their money.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win against UP Yoddhas.

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

