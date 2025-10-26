Pro Kabaddi 2025 Eliminator 1 JAI vs PAT Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Streaming Details for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Playoffs continue its rapid-fire knockout schedule with the highly anticipated Eliminator 1. This clash pits the winners of the two Play-in matches against each other, with a chance to move one step closer to the Grand Finale.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, who eliminated the defending champions Haryana Steelers in a tight 30-27 victory in Play-in 1, will now face the three-time champions Patna Pirates, who continued their incredible winning streak by defeating U Mumba 40-31 in Play-in 2.

This match is a showcase of two teams riding immense momentum: Jaipur, fueled by the defensive prowess of Aryan Kumar and the clutch raiding of Nitin Kumar, and Patna, driven by the sensational form of raider Ayan and a rejuvenated defensive unit led by Navdeep.

With both teams having secured critical wins to reach this stage, Eliminator 1 promises to be a ferocious battle for survival.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi Match Details

Match: Eliminator 1, PKL 2025 Playoffs

Date: October 26, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2025 (Last 5 Matches)

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W L L W W

Patna Pirates (PAT): W W W W W

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Predicted Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Deepanshu Khatri, Ali Choubtarash, Aashish, Nitin Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Aryan Kumar, Nitin Rawal (c)

Patna Pirates (PAT): Ayan Lohchab, Maninder Singh, Ankit Jaglan (c), Hamid, Deepak Singh, Balaji Dhanabal, Sudhakar

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Eliminator 1 Prediction

This Eliminator is a true clash of momentum. Patna Pirates have been on a phenomenal run, extending their winning streak to six matches with a commanding performance against U Mumba in the Play-in 2. Their defensive unit, particularly Navdeep at Right Corner, has been outstanding, while the young raider Ayan has consistently delivered Super 10s and proved his ability to perform under pressure.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, showed great grit to overcome the Steelers in a nail-biter. Their success hinges on the form of their raider Nitin Kumar and the emerging defensive star Aryan Kumar, who secured a High Five in the Play-in 1. The key for Jaipur will be containing Ayan and preventing him from inflicting early All-Outs.

While Jaipur Pink Panthers are a dangerous side, the Patna Pirates' current six-match winning streak, which includes a dominant victory over Jaipur just three days ago (33-18), gives them a significant psychological and form advantage. Their balanced unit, with a red-hot raider and a solid defense playing in cohesion, makes them the slight favourite in this Eliminator.

Prediction: Patna Pirates are favoured to win and advance to the Eliminator 2 of PKL 2025.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Eliminator 1 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

