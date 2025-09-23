Pro Kabaddi 2025, JAI vs MUM: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

The oldest rivalry of Pro Kabaddi League will reignite in PKL 2025 when the Jaipur Pink Panthers take on U Mumba. Jaipur's iconic SMS Indoor Stadium will play host to the battle between the two finalists of the inaugural PKL season.

Ad

Over the years, Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba have had quite the rivalry in the Pro Kabaddi League. Both teams have battled against each other in nail-biting thrillers, and another thrilling game could be on the cards when the two franchises lock horns in Jaipur.

Before the game between Jaipur and U Mumba starts, here's a look at the probable sevens, form guide, match prediction and other things to know about this PKL fixture.

Ad

Trending

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba match details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, Match 48, PKL 2025

Date: September 23, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba form guide in PKL 2025

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W W L W L

U Mumba (MUM): L W L W L

Ad

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba predicted playing 7s

Jaipur: Nitin Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Ali Choubtarash, Aryan Kumar, Deepanshu Khatri and Nitin Rawal (c).

U Mumba: Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Anil, Rinku and Vijay Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

If Ajit Chouhan returns to the U Mumba playing seven, the Mumbai-based franchise will start as favorites to win. U Mumba's management has hinted that Ajit could make his return before the Jaipur leg ends. However, it is not known whether he has recovered from his injury yet.

Ad

On the other side, Jaipur Pink Panthers recorded a 45-41 win over the Bengal Warriorz in their last Pro Kabaddi match. With the home fans behind them, the Pink Panthers will be the favorites to win against U Mumba in Jaipur.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win against U Mumba.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More