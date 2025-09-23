Pro Kabaddi 2025, JAI vs MUM: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

The oldest rivalry of Pro Kabaddi League will reignite in PKL 2025 when the Jaipur Pink Panthers take on U Mumba. Jaipur's iconic SMS Indoor Stadium will play host to the battle between the two finalists of the inaugural PKL season.
Over the years, Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba have had quite the rivalry in the Pro Kabaddi League. Both teams have battled against each other in nail-biting thrillers, and another thrilling game could be on the cards when the two franchises lock horns in Jaipur.
Before the game between Jaipur and U Mumba starts, here's a look at the probable sevens, form guide, match prediction and other things to know about this PKL fixture.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba match details
Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, Match 48, PKL 2025
Date: September 23, 2025, 9pm IST.
Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba form guide in PKL 2025
Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W W L W L
U Mumba (MUM): L W L W L
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba predicted playing 7s
Jaipur: Nitin Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Ali Choubtarash, Aryan Kumar, Deepanshu Khatri and Nitin Rawal (c).
U Mumba: Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Anil, Rinku and Vijay Kumar.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
If Ajit Chouhan returns to the U Mumba playing seven, the Mumbai-based franchise will start as favorites to win. U Mumba's management has hinted that Ajit could make his return before the Jaipur leg ends. However, it is not known whether he has recovered from his injury yet.
On the other side, Jaipur Pink Panthers recorded a 45-41 win over the Bengal Warriorz in their last Pro Kabaddi match. With the home fans behind them, the Pink Panthers will be the favorites to win against U Mumba in Jaipur.
Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win against U Mumba.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.