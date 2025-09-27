Pro Kabaddi 2025, JAI vs TAM: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas

Two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will play their final home game of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against Arjun Deshwal-led Tamil Thalaivas. The match will begin at 9pm IST on September 27.

Ad

The Pink Panthers have enjoyed a lot of success in their home leg at the SMS Indoor Stadium this year. They are currently on a 3-match winning streak, and they can move up to the third position in the standings if they beat the Tamil Thalaivas in their upcoming battle.

Before the Pink Panthers and the Thalaivas battle in Jaipur, here's a look at the probable sevens, telecast details and other things to know about this Pro Kabaddi 2025 game.

Ad

Trending

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas match details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 52, PKL 2025

Date: September 27, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas form guide in PKL 2025

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W W W L W

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L L L W W

Ad

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas predicted playing 7s

Jaipur: Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Ali Choubtarash, Aryan Kumar, Deepanshu Khatri and Nitin Rawal (c).

Thalaivas: Arjun Deshwal (c), Ronak, Aashish, Himanshu, Narender Kandola, Arulnanthababu and Nitesh Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers have a ton of momentum by their side. They are on a three-match winning streak, and they will aim to end their home leg with a memorable victory over the Tamil Thalaivas.

Ad

On the other side, the Thalaivas have struggled a lot in the absence of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. The team seems a little too over-reliant on Arjun Deshwal. Defeating Jaipur on home turf will be a difficult task for the Thalaivas.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win against Tamil Thalaivas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More