Pro Kabaddi 2025, JAI vs TAM: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas

Two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will play their final home game of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against Arjun Deshwal-led Tamil Thalaivas. The match will begin at 9pm IST on September 27.
The Pink Panthers have enjoyed a lot of success in their home leg at the SMS Indoor Stadium this year. They are currently on a 3-match winning streak, and they can move up to the third position in the standings if they beat the Tamil Thalaivas in their upcoming battle.
Before the Pink Panthers and the Thalaivas battle in Jaipur, here's a look at the probable sevens, telecast details and other things to know about this Pro Kabaddi 2025 game.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas match details
Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 52, PKL 2025
Date: September 27, 2025, 9pm IST.
Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas form guide in PKL 2025
Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W W W L W
Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L L L W W
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas predicted playing 7s
Jaipur: Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Ali Choubtarash, Aryan Kumar, Deepanshu Khatri and Nitin Rawal (c).
Thalaivas: Arjun Deshwal (c), Ronak, Aashish, Himanshu, Narender Kandola, Arulnanthababu and Nitesh Kumar.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Jaipur Pink Panthers have a ton of momentum by their side. They are on a three-match winning streak, and they will aim to end their home leg with a memorable victory over the Tamil Thalaivas.
On the other side, the Thalaivas have struggled a lot in the absence of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. The team seems a little too over-reliant on Arjun Deshwal. Defeating Jaipur on home turf will be a difficult task for the Thalaivas.
Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win against Tamil Thalaivas.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.