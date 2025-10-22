Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 105 DEL vs PAT Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live Streaming Details for Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates

Dabang Delhi K.C. are set to clash with the three-time champions, Patna Pirates in Match 105 of Pro Kabaddi League 2025 on Wednesday, October 22. This encounter is a crucial fixture for both teams as Delhi battles to solidify its position at the top of the points table and the Pirates fight hard to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

Dabang Delhi K.C. has been one of the most balanced teams this season, consistently performing well thanks to the all-round brilliance of Ashu Malik and a formidable defense anchored by corner duo Fazel Atrachali and Saurabh Nandal. However, they will be looking to avenge their earlier loss to the Pirates, which ended their unbeaten run this season.

The Patna Pirates, despite struggling for consistency, have shown glimpses of their championship pedigree. Led by the experienced Manjeet, the team's raiding unit, featuring players like Ayan and Sudhakar, is capable of putting any defense under pressure. Their defense has been inconsistent but has the potential to execute game-changing Super Tackles. The Pirates will be determined to replicate their previous victory over Delhi and secure a vital win to boost their playoff chances.

Here is a comprehensive look at the predicted starting lineups, head-to-head record, form guide, match prediction, and live-streaming details for this exciting contest.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates, Match 105, PKL 2025

Date: October 22, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (Last 5 Matches)

Dabang Delhi K.C. (DEL): L W L W L

Patna Pirates (PAT): W W W L L

Pro Kabaddi Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates Predicted Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi K.C. (DEL): Ashu Malik (c), Neeraj Narwal, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Saurabh Nandal

Patna Pirates (PAT): Ayan Lohchab, Maninder Singh, Ankit Jaglan (c), Hamid, Deepak Singh, Balaji Dhanabal, Sudhakar

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates Match 105 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi League 2025

This fixture will be a clash of Delhi's consistent, balanced performance against the Pirates' ability to turn the tables with unexpected flair.

Dabang Delhi's advantage comes from the incredible form of Ashu Malik, who not only carries the raiding load but also contributes defensively. The defensive corners, led by the experienced Fazel Atrachali, form a solid wall that is hard to breach. Playing on their home turf in Delhi adds another layer of advantage.

For the Patna Pirates, the key will be the success of their raiding unit against the solid Delhi defense. If Ayan and Sachin can score quick points and put pressure on the Delhi covers, they can force errors from the Delhi corners. The Pirates' defense needs to hunt as a unit and reduce the influence of Ashu Malik, especially in Do-or-Die raids.

Given Delhi's higher placement on the points table, superior recent form in the tournament, and home advantage, they are the favourites to win.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi K.C. are favourites to win this match.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

