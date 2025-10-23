  • home icon
Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 108 JAI vs PAT Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live-Streaming Details for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

By Ishaan Mahajan
Published Oct 23, 2025 12:54 GMT
Patna Pirates is expected to win today
Patna Pirates are expected to win today's match (Image via Getty Images)

The two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) are set to clash with the three-time title holders Patna Pirates (PAT) in Match 108 of Pro Kabaddi League 2025 on Thursday, October 23. This highly anticipated encounter in the final leg of the league stage is crucial for both teams as they solidify their positions for the playoffs.

The Pirates hold a significant historical head-to-head advantage, but the Panthers secured a crucial 39-36 victory in their first meeting this season. The Pirates, spearheaded by star raider Maninder Singh and the surging Ayan, boast a formidable attack.

The Pink Panthers will rely on their defense, marshalled by captain Nitin Rawal and Reza Mirbagheri, to contain the Pirates’ raiding unit. This match promises an intense battle between two Pro Kabaddi League heavyweights.

Ahead of this key encounter, here’s a look at the probable starting 7s, prediction, and live-streaming details for this PKL 2025 match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 108, PKL 2025

Date: October 23, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2025 (Last 5 Matches)

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): L W W L L

Patna Pirates (PAT): W W W W L

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Predicted Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Deepanshu Khatri, Ali Choubtarash, Aashish, Nitin Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Aryan Kumar, Nitin Rawal (c)

Patna Pirates (PAT): Ayan Lohchab, Maninder Singh, Ankit Jaglan (c), Hamid, Deepak Singh, Balaji Dhanabal, Sudhakar

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Match 108 Prediction

Patna Pirates' strength lies in their balanced and deep squad. The twin threat of experienced Maninder Singh and the in-form youngster Ayan (who is coming off recent masterclass performances) makes their attack one of the league's most lethal. Captain Ankit Jaglan's all-round presence provides crucial stability in both attack and defense.

For the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the team revolves around their defensive duo of Reza Mirbagheri and Nitin Rawal. They will need to be at their absolute best to shut down the Pirates' raiders. The raiding unit, featuring Nitin Kumar Dhankhar and Ronak Singh, must consistently score points to match Patna's high-scoring average.

Given Patna’s strong momentum from their massive last match win, their recent success in high-pressure games, and the powerful raiding form of Ayan, they enter as the slight favourites. The Pirates' superior raiding depth gives them a key advantage.

Prediction: Patna Pirates are favourites to win this match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

