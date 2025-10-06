Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 69, PAT vs TAM: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

The ongoing season of the Pro Kabaddi League has entered a crucial phase. Match 69 will see the mighty Patna Pirates take on the home team, Tamil Thalaivas, on Tuesday, October 7, at the SDAT Multi-purpose Stadium in Chennai.
Led by the consistent raiding efforts of Ayan Lohchab, the Pirates are always seeking to get points from all-out. They will face a stubborn Thalaivas defense, led by the formidable corner duo of Aashish and Nitesh Kumar, who will be keen to impress the local crowd and climb up the points table.
This match is a classic raider-vs-defender battle. Patna’s Ayan and Maninder Singh will need to be at their best to counter the Thalaivas' defense, while the Tamil-based team's star raider Arjun Deshwal would need to score crucial points against a strong Pirates backline, featuring Deepak Rathi, Ankit Jaglan, and Navdeep.
Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 encounter between three-time champions Patna Pirates and the Tamil Thalaivas, here's a look at the probable starting 7, form guide, prediction, and live-streaming details.
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas match details
Match: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 69, PKL 2025
Date and Time: October 7, 2025, 8:00 pm IST
Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Stadium, Chennai
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas recent form in PKL 2025
Patna Pirates (PAT): W L L W L
Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L W L W L
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas predicted playing 7s
Patna Pirates: Ayan Lohchab, Maninder Singh, Ankit Jaglan (c), Hamid, Deepak Singh, Balaji Dhanabal, Sudhakar
Tamil Thalaivas: Arjun Deshwal (c), Arulnathababu, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak, Aashish, Rohit, Yogesh
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
The Thalaivas are playing at home, giving them a significant morale boost. Their defense, particularly Nitesh, is among the best in the league. However, the Pirates have shown better raiding consistency this season, with Ayan Lohchab proving to be a genuine match-winner.
The Thalaivas' reliance on Arjun Deshwal for raid points makes them vulnerable if the Patna Pirates' defense manages to control him. Given the all-round balance, the Pirates have a slight edge.
Prediction: Patna Pirates to win against Tamil Thalaivas in a close encounter
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports Network
Live streaming: JioHotstar