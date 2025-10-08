Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 72, PUN vs MUM: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

The highly anticipated 'Maharashtra Derby' takes center stage in Match 72 of Pro Kabaddi 2025, pitting arch-rivals Puneri Paltan against U Mumba. This fierce regional rivalry is set to be a crucial mid-season clash, carrying significant weight in the race for the playoff spots.

Puneri Paltan, known for their aggressive and youthful raiding unit coupled with a robust defense, will look to assert dominance and lead the points table.

U Mumba, famous for their experience and reliance on their strong defenders, will be fighting tooth and nail to secure a much-needed victory and climb up the points table to strengthen their position in the top four.

Ahead of the high-octane reverse fixture between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba, here's a look at the probable starting 7s, prediction, and live-streaming details for this PKL 2025 match.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba match details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, Match 72, PKL 2025

Date: October 8 2025, 9 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba form guide in PKL 2025

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W W L W

U Mumba (MUM): W W L L L

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba predicted playing 7s

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aditya Shinde, Gaurav Khatri, Abhinesh, Pankaj, Gurdeep, Aslam Inamdar (c), Vishal

U Mumba (MUM): Zafardanesh, Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh, Anil, Rinku, Ajit, Vijay Kumar

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Puneri Paltan have showcased superior form this season, characterized by their balanced approach. The raiding trio of Goyat, Shinde, and Mohit poses a constant threat, and their cover defense is among the best in the league. Their recent performances suggest they have found the winning combination.

U Mumba, while possessing individual brilliance, particularly in their corner defense, has struggled with consistency in their raiding department outside of Sandeep Kumar. They will need a collective defensive masterclass and sustained support from raiders to challenge the high-flying Paltan.

Given the recent form and depth of the squad, Puneri Paltan appears to have a slight advantage in this Derby.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win match against U Mumba

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioHotstar

