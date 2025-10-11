Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 78 TAM vs PUN Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live-Streaming Details for Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan

Match 78 of the Pro Kabaddi League presents a high-stakes fixture between the Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan, one of the most in-form teams in the league.

While Puneri Paltan is looking to challenge the top spot on the table, the Thalaivas, currently mid-table, will be desperate to secure a valuable win and close the gap on the playoff positions as the league phase nears its crucial stage.

Puneri Paltan, often dubbed as a title contender, is known for their balanced yet ruthless approach. They boast one of the best defenses in the league, marshaled by their experienced cover and corner defenders, and a versatile raiding unit featuring the explosive Aditya Tushar Shinde and Mohit Goyat, supported by captain Aslam Inamdar.

The Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, rely heavily on the sheer brilliance of their star raider Arjun Deshwal, who recently put up a massive 26-point performance. Their defense, featuring strong corners like Nitesh Kumar and Himanshu, is statistically solid. Their overall team consistency remains a concern, however.

Historically, Puneri Paltan holds the advantage in their head-to-head encounters, making this a challenging fixture for the Thalaivas, who will need a complete team performance to overturn this trend. Ahead of this mid-season encounter, here's a look at the probable starting 7s, prediction, and live-streaming details for this PKL 2025 match.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan, Match 78, PKL 2025

Date: October 11, 2025

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2025

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): W L W L W

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W W W L

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Predicted Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Arjun Deshwal (c), Suresh, Ronak, Rohit, Aashish, Yogesh, Nitesh Kumar

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar (c), Mohit Goyat, Gaurav, Aditya, Gurdeep, Pankaj, Vishal Bharadwaj

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match Prediction

This match presents a clash of current form versus individual brilliance. Puneri Paltan's primary strength lies in their collective defensive excellence and depth in raiding, making them one of the most consistent teams this season.

The Thalaivas, despite being ranked 6th on the table, pose a massive threat primarily through Arjun Deshwal. His ability to single-handedly dismantle defenses, as seen in their recent win, makes the Thalaivas highly unpredictable. The Thalaivas' defense, while having good numbers, will face the stiffest test against a Puneri Paltan unit that exploits every defensive lapse.

Historically, Puneri Paltan has dominated this fixture, having won 7 out of 13 encounters against the Thalaivas. Given Puneri Paltan's superior current team form, balanced attack, and rock-solid defense, they hold a distinct advantage. While Arjun Deshwal can keep the Thalaivas in the contest, the Paltan's consistency should see them through.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win against Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

