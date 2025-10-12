Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 79 DEL vs PUN Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live Streaming Details for Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan

Match 79 of the Pro Kabaddi League features a high-octane encounter between two of the league's heavyweights and title contenders: Dabang Delhi K.C. and Puneri Paltan. This fixture is a critical mid-season test, with Dabang Delhi, who are currently the table-toppers and Puneri Paltan, who are just one spot behind them, battling for supremacy and a vital advantage in the standings.

Dabang Delhi K.C. rely heavily on their star raider and captain, Ashu Malik, whose consistent performances have driven their success. They are backed by a strong and tactical defensive unit, featuring the likes of veteran defender Fazel Atrachali.

Puneri Paltan, coming off a win against Tamil Thalaivas, are renowned for their exceptional team balance, boasting a formidable defensive quartet and a versatile raiding trio led by Aslam Inamdar and Aditya Tushar Shinde. This contest pits Delhi's star power against Pune's collective strength and consistency.

The head-to-head record is closely contested, with Puneri Paltan currently holding a narrow edge in total wins, setting the stage for a tense and closely-fought match. Ahead of this thrilling clash, here's a look at the probable starting 7s, prediction, and live-streaming details for this PKL 2025 match.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan, Match 79, PKL 2025

Date: October 12, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2025

Dabang Delhi K.C. (DEL): W L W W W

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W W W W

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan Predicted Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi K.C. (DEL): Ashu Malik (c), Neeraj Narwal, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Saurabh Nandal

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar (c), Mohit Goyat, Gaurav, Aditya, Gurdeep, Pankaj, Vishal Bharadwaj

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match Prediction

This battle between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan is one of the most anticipated of the league. Dabang Delhi, with their high tackle success rate and the consistent raiding of Ashu Malik, will utilize their home leg advantage and aggressive style. Puneri Paltan, however, is arguably the most balanced side in the league, with a well-rounded raiding unit and a top-tier defense that excels at collective tackles.

The key battle will be Ashu Malik vs Puneri Paltan's corners,.Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj. If Pune's defense can contain Malik and force the secondary raiders to score, they will take control. Conversely, if Malik can expose a weakness in the Paltan defense, Delhi could run away with the game.

The head-to-head record over 25 matches shows a slight tilt towards Puneri Paltan. Given Puneri Paltan's superior form and the fact that they have a very well-drilled unit that rarely makes errors, they are the slight favorites. However, with Delhi playing in their home city, the game is poised to be a last-raid finish.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to edge out Dabang Delhi K.C. in a high-scoring thriller

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

