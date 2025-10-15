Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 86 JAI vs PUN Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live Streaming Details for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

Match 86 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 will feature an electrifying contest between two powerhouses: the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. Puneri Paltan are placed firmly in the top two of the league table, showcasing exceptional consistency in both defence and raiding. The Jaipur Pink Panthers, the former champions, are currently positioned in the bottom half and are focused on climbing into the top half with a string of solid performances.
This match is a clash of two defensive titans, as Puneri Paltan boasts one of the league's best tackle success rates, anchored by their corner duo of Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj. The Pink Panthers, led by Captain Nitin Rawal and the emerging raiding star Nitin Kumar, rely on their resilient defence to complement their balanced attack.
Both teams have shown composure in high-pressure situations, setting the stage for a classic, low-scoring, intense defensive battle. Ahead of this key encounter, here’s a look at the probable starting 7s, prediction, and live-streaming details for this PKL 2025 match.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi Match Details
Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 86, PKL 2025
Date: October 15, 2025
Time: 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2025
Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): L L L W L
Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W W W W
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Predicted Playing 7s
Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Deepanshu Khatri, Ali Choubtarash, Aashish, Nitin Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Aryan Kumar, Nitin Rawal (c)
Puneri Paltan (PUN): Gaurav Khatri, Aditya Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite, Gurdeep, Aslam Inamdar (c), Vishal Bhardwaj
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match Prediction
This encounter is expected to be a tightly contested affair, defined by the quality of defence from both sides. Puneri Paltan enter the match with the advantage of a higher table position and stronger overall team metrics, particularly in the defensive department, where they consistently average high tackle points. Their raiding unit, led by Aditya Shinde and Pankaj Mohite, offers varied threats, preventing opponents from focusing on a single point scorer.
The key for Jaipur will be how effectively Nitin Kumar can tackle the strong Pune corners, Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj. If Jaipur's raider can minimize unsuccessful raids and force super tackles on Pune's all-rounders, they stand a chance. However, Puneri Paltan have demonstrated superior consistency and clutch performance throughout the season. Their defence is perfectly set up to counter Jaipur’s primary raiding threat.
Considering Puneri Paltan's excellent team cohesion, the depth in their raiding unit, and their top-tier defensive consistency, they are the slight favourites to edge out the Pink Panthers in what promises to be a very close match.
Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win today's match
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details
TV: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: JioHotstar