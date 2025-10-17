Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 93 JAI vs UPY Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live Streaming Details for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas

The final match of the triple-header on Friday, October 17, 2025, will feature an exciting contest as the former champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI), go head-to-head with UP Yoddhas (UPY) in Match 93 of Pro Kabaddi League 2025.

Ad

Jaipur Pink Panthers have demonstrated a strong, balanced campaign this season, relying on the consistent raiding of their young star, Nitin Kumar, and the solid defensive partnership of Reza Mirbagheri and Aryan Kumar. They are aiming for a crucial win to strengthen their position among the table-toppers.

UP Yoddhas, despite some mixed results, have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly with the raiding duo of Guman Singh and Gagan Gowda leading the charge. The experienced corner defender, captain Sumit, will be key to marshalling their defense as they continue their push for a playoff spot.

Ad

Trending

This match promises to be a battle of contrasting styles: the Panthers' calm, all-round game versus the Yoddhas' aggressive raiding. Ahead of this key encounter, here’s a look at the probable starting 7s, prediction, and live-streaming details for this PKL 2025 match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Match 93, PKL 2025

Ad

Date: October 17, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2025 (Last 5 Matches)

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): L L L L W

UP Yoddhas (UPY): L W W L L

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Predicted Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Deepanshu Khatri, Ali Choubtarash, Aashish, Nitin Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Aryan Kumar, Nitin Rawal (c)

Ad

UP Yoddhas (UPY): Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh, Ashu Singh, Shivam, Mahender Singh, Sumit (c), Gagan

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Match 93 Prediction

The Head-to-Head record between the two teams is perfectly balanced, with each team holding 7 wins in their 14 overall encounters. However, their first meeting in PKL 2025 (Match 31) saw the Jaipur Pink Panthers secure a convincing 41-29 victory.

UP Yoddhas will rely on their raiding prowess, spearheaded by Gagan Gowda and the in-form Guman Singh, to challenge the Panthers' compact defense. The key battle for UP will be whether their corner combination of Sumit and Hitesh can contain the deadly raids of Nitin Kumar and the support provided by Ali Samadi Choubtarash.

Ad

Jaipur Pink Panthers' strength lies in their all-round coordination. If their primary raider, Nitin Kumar, fires, it puts immense pressure on the Yoddhas' defense. Furthermore, the combination of Left Cover Reza Mirbagheri and Left Corner Aryan Kumar will be crucial in neutralizing Gagan Gowda's bonus-point threat.

Given the confidence from their previous win against the Yoddhas this season and the solidity of their defensive unit, the Panthers hold a slight edge.

Ad

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers are marginally favoured to win this contest.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More