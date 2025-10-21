Pro Kabaddi 2025, MUM vs JAI: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arch-rivals U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers will go head-to-head in the 101st match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 on October 21. Delhi's iconic Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium will play host to this battle from 8.30pm IST onwards.

It is the second meeting between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Previously, the two teams clashed during the Jaipur leg of the tournament, where Jaipur beat U Mumba via tiebreaker.

U Mumba will be keen to avenge that loss in the upcoming battle against Jaipur. Ahead of the reverse fixture, here's a look at some key things to note about the 101st match of PKL 2025.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match details

Match: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 101, PKL 2025

Date: October 21, 2025, 8.30pm IST.

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers form guide in PKL 2025

U Mumba (MUM): W W L W L

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W W L L L

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers predicted playing 7s

U Mumba: Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rinku and Vijay Kumar.

Jaipur: Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Ali Samadi, Nitin Rawal (c), Deepanshu Khatri and Aryan Kumar.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

U Mumba have already locked their place in the next round of the competition. They will aim to earn two points and try to finish in the Top 4 of the standings. Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers are yet to secure the elusive 'Q' next to their name in the PKL points table.

It should not be a surprise if the upcoming match proves to be an edge of the seat thriller because both teams have equal strengths and weaknesses. In fact, both of them even played out a tie earlier this season. Another tie could be on the cards, with Jaipur defeating U Mumba again.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win against U Mumba.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

