Pro Kabaddi 2025, MUM vs PAT: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

U Mumba will lock horns with Patna Pirates in the 27th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 scheduled to happen on September 11. Vizag's Vishwanadh Sports Complex will play host to the battle between U Mumba and Pirates.

Patna Pirates have a ton of momentum by their side. After losing their first three matches, the Pirates bounced back strongly with a lopsided win over Puneri Paltan.

Meanwhile, U Mumba were in action last night against the Telugu Titans. Their main raider Ajit Chouhan missed the game because of injury, and his absence played a big role in the team's defeat against the Telugu Titans.

U Mumba will aim to return to winning ways when they take on the Patna Pirates. On that note, here's a look at some important details to know before the Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash between the two sides.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match details

Match: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Match 27, PKL 2025

Date: September 11, 2025, 8pm IST.

Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Complex, Vizag.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates form guide in PKL 2025

U Mumba (MUM): L W L W W

Patna Pirates (PAT): W L L L

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates predicted playing 7s

Mumba: Rohit Raghav, Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sathish Kannan, Anil, Rinku and Lokesh Ghosliya.

Pirates: Milan Dahiya, Deepak, Sanket Sawant, Ayan, Sudhakar M, Navdeep and Ankit Jaglan (c).

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

U Mumba struggled against the Telugu Titans in the absence of their main raider Ajit Chouhan. His replacement Rohit Raghav could not match the expectations, leading to the team's defeat.

Patna Pirates will be high on confidence after the epic win over Puneri Paltan a few nights ago. If Patna continue in the same vein, they should walk away with two points easily.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win against U Mumba.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

