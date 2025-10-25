Pro Kabaddi 2025, MUM vs PAT: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates will take on U Mumba in the second play-in of Pro Kabaddi 2025 on October 25. It is a do-or-die match for both the teams. The winner of this match will progress to the Eliminators, while the loser will have to pack their bags and return home.

U Mumba finished sixth in the PKL 2025 points table with 10 wins from 18 matches. The Mumbai-based franchise could have finished in the Top 4 had they defeated the UP Yoddhas in their last league match.

On the other side, the Patna Pirates made a miraculous comeback in the second half of the league stage to finish seventh in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 points table. The Pirates recorded eight wins in 18 matches, with five of those victories coming in their last five games.

It should be a cracker of a contest between U Mumba and Patna Pirates. Before the second play-in begins, here's a look at some key things to note about this game.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match details

Match: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Play-in 2, PKL 2025

Date: October 25, 2025, 8.30pm IST.

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates form guide in PKL 2025

U Mumba (MUM): L W W W L

Patna Pirates (PAT): W W W W W

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates predicted playing 7s

U Mumba: Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rinku and Vijay Kumar.

Patna Pirates: Ankit Kumar, Vaibhav Garje, Sanket Sawant, Ayan (c), Sudhakar M, Amir Ghorbani and Ashish Birwal.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

U Mumba suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the UP Yoddhas in their last league match. Captain Sunil Kumar was visibly disappointed with how his men performed against the Yoddhas.

On the other side, Patna Pirates are on a five-match winning streak. The Pirates have looked a completely different team after the exit of coach Anup Kumar. With a ton of momentum by their side, the Pirates will start as favorites to win the upcoming game.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win Pro Kabaddi against U Mumba.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More