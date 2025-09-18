Pro Kabaddi 2025, MUM vs PUN: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

Former champions U Mumba will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in the 40th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 on September 19. It is the first Maha-derby of the season, where both teams from Maharashtra will battle against each other.

The clashes between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan have always been memorable. Fans should expect another cracker of a contest when the two Pro Kabaddi League franchises based out of Maharashtra battle in Jaipur.

Two of the best captains in the league, namely Sunil Kumar and Aslam Inamdar will go head-to-head in this game. Before the match gets underway, here's a quick preview for this contest.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match details

Match: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Match 40, PKL 2025

Date: September 18, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan form guide in PKL 2025

U Mumba (MUM): W L W L W

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W L L W

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan predicted playing 7s

U Mumba: Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Anil, Rinku and Vijay Kumar.

Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gurdeep, Aslam Inamdar (c), Aditya Shinde, Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

U Mumba will be sweating over Ajit Chouhan's form and fitness. The star raider got injured and then looked out of touch when he returned against the Patna Pirates. Sunil Kumar will have to lead his team from the front in the defense to ensure U Mumba continue their winning momentum.

However, it will be an extremely challenging task for Sunil because Puneri Paltan have regained their lost touch and seem unstoppable now. Pune have a balanced squad, and their captain Aslam Inamdar has marshaled his troops brilliantly. Pune have a slight upper hand heading into this PKL 2025 game.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win against U Mumba.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

