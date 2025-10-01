Pro Kabaddi 2025, MUM vs TAM: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas will play their first home match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against former champions U Mumba at the SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The Chennai leg of PKL 2025 got underway on September 29, but the Thalaivas will be in action for the first time on October 1 from 9pm IST onwards.

The Chennai-based franchise won their last match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers comfortably. In the absence of Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal has emerged as the new leader and he has led the team from the front.

On the other side, U Mumba have struggled in recent matches. They are on a three-match losing streak at the moment, and the Mumbai-based franchise will aim to snap their losing streak in the upcoming contest.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas match details

Match: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 58, PKL 2025

Date: October 1, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Stadium, Chennai.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas form guide in PKL 2025

U Mumba (MUM): L L L W L

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): W L L L W

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas predicted playing 7s

U Mumba: Sandeep, Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Raghav, Anil, Rinku and Lokesh Ghosaliya.

Thalaivas: Arjun Deshwal (c), Ronak, Aashish, Moein Shafaghi, Yogesh Yadav, Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Tamil Thalaivas will be the favorites to defeat U Mumba in the upcoming PKL 2025 match. The Thalaivas cruised to a comfortable win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game, and they will have the home advantage as well.

On the other side, U Mumba completed a hat-trick of defeats in their last three matches in Jaipur. The Mumbai-based Pro Kabaddi franchise may find it challenging to stop the Thalaivas on their home turf.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to win against U Mumba.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

