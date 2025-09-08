Pro Kabaddi 2025, PUN vs PAT: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates will take on Puneri Paltan in the 22nd match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 scheduled to happen on September 8 in Vizag. The match will start at 9pm IST at the Vishwanadh Sports Complex.
Puneri Paltan are at the top of the PKL points table right now. The former champions have registered three wins in four matches. However, in their last game, they lost to Dabang Delhi KC.
Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates are at the bottom of the standings. The Pirates are the only team with zero points in the league at the moment. They have suffered three defeats in three matches.
Before Pune and Patna battle it out in Vizag, here's a look at some key details to know about this Pro Kabaddi 2025 match.
Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates match details
Match: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Match 22, PKL 2025
Date: September 8, 2025, 9pm IST.
Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Complex, Vizag.
Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates form guide in PKL 2025
Puneri Paltan (PUN): L W W W
Patna Pirates (PAT): L L L
Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates predicted playing 7s
Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gurdeep, Aslam Inamdar (c), Aditya Shinde, Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj.
Patna: Maninder Singh, Deepak, Sanket Sawant, Ayan, Sudhakar M, Navdeep and Ankit Jaglan (c).
Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Looking at the points table, Puneri Paltan will undoubtedly start as the favorites to win against the Patna Pirates. Pune are at the helm of the standings, whereas Patna hold the 12th position.
In the three matches the Pirates have played this season, the team has not looked like a well-oiled unit. Even coach Anup Kumar has expressed his disappointment over the team's performance.
Meanwhile, Pune have recorded three wins and their only defeat came via a tiebreaker against Dabang Delhi KC. Pune should bulldoze Patna in Vizag.
Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win against Patna Pirates.
Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.