Pro Kabaddi 2025, TAM vs DEL: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC

Pro Kabaddi 2025 will continue at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium, with home team Dabang Delhi KC set to take on Arjun Deshwal's Tamil Thalaivas in the 92nd match of the season. Delhi have already qualified for the next round, and they will aim to solidify their place in the upper half of the standings.

On the other side, the Tamil Thalaivas are yet to secure their place in the second stage of Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Thalaivas are eighth in the standings, having registered six wins from 16 matches so far. They will be keen to end their three-match losing streak and inch closer to the second round.

Before the Tamil Thalaivas take on Delhi at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium, here's a look at the probable sevens, live streaming details and other important things to know about this PKL 2025 fixture.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC match details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 92, PKL 2025

Date: October 17, 2025, 8.30pm IST.

Venue: Thyagraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC form guide in PKL 2025

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L L L W L

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): L W L W W

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC predicted playing 7s

Thalaivas: Arjun Deshwal (c), Ronak, Aashish, Narender Kandola, Yogesh Yadav, Sagar Rathee and Nitesh Kumar.

Delhi: Ajinkya Pawar, Surjeet Singh, Sandeep, Naveen, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali (c).

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Dabang Delhi KC lost their last match against Puneri Paltan via tiebreaker. Delhi held Pune to a 38-38 draw in 40 minutes, but Pune edged Delhi by 6-5 in the tiebreaker round. Nevertheless, Delhi will enter the upcoming match with confidence because Pune are the current tabletoppers and losing against them via tiebreaker is not a result to be embarrassed about.

On the other side, the Tamil Thalaivas completed a hat-trick of defeats in Pro Kabaddi 2025 when the Gujarat Giants crushed them by 42-35 in their last game.

The Thalaivas do not have any momentum whatsoever heading into the clash against Dabang Delhi KC. It will be a miracle if the Thalaivas pull off a win in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win in Pro Kabaddi match against Tamil Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

