Pro Kabaddi 2025, TAM vs UP: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas

The 46th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 will happen between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas on September 22 in Jaipur. The game will begin at 9pm IST at the SMS Indoor Stadium.
It is the eighth match of Pro Kabaddi League 2025 for the Tamil Thalaivas. The Chennai-based franchise have registered three wins and four defeats. They hold the eighth position in the points table right now.
On the other side, the UP Yoddhas have won two out of their six matches so far. The Yoddhas are 10th in the standings. Before the Yoddhas and the Thalaivas battle in Jaipur, here's a quick preview for this Pro Kabaddi game.
Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas match details
Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas, Match 46, PKL 2025
Date: September 22, 2025, 9pm IST.
Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.
Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas form guide in PKL 2025
Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L L W W L
UP Yoddhas (UP): L L L L W
Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas predicted playing 7s
Thalaivas: Arjun Deshwal (c), Ronak, Anuj Gawade, Moein Shafaghi, Himanshu, Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar.
Yoddhas: Guman Singh, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Sahul Kumar, Gagan Gowda, Hitesh and Sumit (c).
Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Both teams have struggled to perform well in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Thalaivas have only recorded three wins in seven matches, whereas the Yoddhas are heading into this match with a four-match losing streak.
In recent matches, the performance of the Thalaivas has been much better than the Yoddhas. It should not be a surprise if the Thalaivas defeat the Yoddhas because they have raid machine Arjun Deshwal, who can win the match single-handedly for his franchise.
Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to win against UP Yoddhas.
Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.