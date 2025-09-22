Pro Kabaddi 2025, TAM vs UP: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas

The 46th match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 will happen between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas on September 22 in Jaipur. The game will begin at 9pm IST at the SMS Indoor Stadium.

Ad

It is the eighth match of Pro Kabaddi League 2025 for the Tamil Thalaivas. The Chennai-based franchise have registered three wins and four defeats. They hold the eighth position in the points table right now.

On the other side, the UP Yoddhas have won two out of their six matches so far. The Yoddhas are 10th in the standings. Before the Yoddhas and the Thalaivas battle in Jaipur, here's a quick preview for this Pro Kabaddi game.

Ad

Trending

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas match details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas, Match 46, PKL 2025

Date: September 22, 2025, 9pm IST.

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas form guide in PKL 2025

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L L W W L

UP Yoddhas (UP): L L L L W

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas predicted playing 7s

Thalaivas: Arjun Deshwal (c), Ronak, Anuj Gawade, Moein Shafaghi, Himanshu, Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar.

Ad

Yoddhas: Guman Singh, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Sahul Kumar, Gagan Gowda, Hitesh and Sumit (c).

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Both teams have struggled to perform well in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Thalaivas have only recorded three wins in seven matches, whereas the Yoddhas are heading into this match with a four-match losing streak.

In recent matches, the performance of the Thalaivas has been much better than the Yoddhas. It should not be a surprise if the Thalaivas defeat the Yoddhas because they have raid machine Arjun Deshwal, who can win the match single-handedly for his franchise.

Ad

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to win against UP Yoddhas.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More