Pro Kabaddi 2025, UP vs JAI: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers will play their second home match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against UP Yoddhas at the SMS Indoor Stadium. The game will begin at 8pm IST on September 13 in Jaipur.
The Pink Panthers suffered a defeat in their first home match of the season against the Bengaluru Bulls on September 12. Despite Nitin Kumar's eight points, the Pink Panthers lost by 23-28 against the Bulls.
On the other side, the UP Yoddhas will play in Jaipur for the first time in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Yoddhas played four matches during the Vizag leg, registering two wins and two defeats.
Jaipur will aim to record their first home win soon. Before the Pink Panthers take the mat again in Jaipur, here's a preview for this Super Saturday clash.
UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match details
Match: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 31, PKL 2025
Date: September 13, 2025, 8pm IST.
Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.
UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers form guide in PKL 2025
UP Yoddhas (UP): L L W W
Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): L W L L W
UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers predicted playing 7s
Yoddhas: Guman Singh, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Gagan Gowda, Hitesh and Sumit (c).
Jaipur: Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Uday Kumar, Ali Choubtarash, Deepanshu Khatri and Aryan Kumar.
UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Both teams do not have any momentum by their side. Jaipur Pink Panthers have not been that impressive in their last three games, while the UP Yoddhas lost their last two matches as well.
Overall, the Yoddhas seem like a more complete unit on paper though. They have a trio of fantastic raiders in Guman Singh, Bhavani Rajput and Gagan Gowda. Their defense also has more experience than the Pink Panthers. On paper, the Yoddhas are stronger than their opponents for the upcoming match, which is why they will have the upper hand.
Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win against Jaipur Pink Panthers.
UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.