Pro Kabaddi 2025, UP vs MUM: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba

UP Yoddhas will be in a do-or-die situation when they take on U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2025. It is the final league stage match for both the franchises. While U Mumba have already qualified for the next round, the UP Yoddhas need a win to keep themselves alive in the race.
The Yoddhas currently hold the 11th position in the PKL 2025 points table, having earned 12 points from 17 matches. However, they can jump to the eighth position if they crush U Mumba by a big margin.
Also, the Yoddhas will then need a favor from Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls. For the Yoddhas to qualify, Jaipur will have to decimate the Patna Pirates by a grand margin and Bengaluru should defeat Gujarat Giants by any margin in Delhi.
Although the odds are stacked are against the Yoddhas, they still have a slim chance of qualifying. On that note, here's a preview for the upcoming game.
UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba match details
Match: UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba, Match 107, PKL 2025
Date: October 23, 2025, 8.30pm IST.
Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.
UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba form guide in PKL 2025
UP Yoddhas: L L W W L
U Mumba (MUM): W W W L W
UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba predicted playing 7s
UP Yoddhas: Guman Singh, Ashu Singh (c), Mahender Singh, Surender Gill, Gagan Gowda, Hitesh and Jayesh Mahajan.
U Mumba: Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rinku and Vijay Kumar.
UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
UP Yoddhas will be without their head coach Jasveer Singh. The UP Yoddhas coach announced his departure from the franchise after their defeat in the previous match. Hence, the team combination and strategy of the Yoddhas might change.
However, that should not have much of an impact on U Mumba, who are on a three-match winning streak. If U Mumba continue in the same vein, it should be a cakewalk for them.
Prediction: U Mumba to win Pro Kabaddi against UP Yoddhas.
UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.