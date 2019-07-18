Pro Kabaddi: 3 defenders with the most number of High 5s

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 103 // 18 Jul 2019, 13:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manjeet Chhillar has been one of the most consistent defenders of the league

The Pro Kabaddi League has played a major role in uplifting the sport of kabaddi. The game has seen a huge boost in viewership owing to the introduction of innovative concepts like the Do or Die raid, super tackle and time outs.

Earlier, the role of the defenders was to put the raider down as soon as he comes in the target area. Though the goal of the defensive department has not changed, the way the defensive unit executes a tackle has changed. The situation of the match also impacts the way a defender plans out his tackle.

Undoubtedly, the teams need defenders who can score points at will under crunch situations. These defenders often emerge as the match winners for their respective franchises. While picking up tackle points is not an easy job, notching up a High-5 or picking up five tackle points in a single match is one of the major achievements for a defender.

As we build up to an exciting Pro Kabaddi 2019, we have a look at three defenders who have most High 5s in PKL history.

#3 PO Surjeet Singh - 20

PO Surjeet Singh was surprisingly released by Bengal Warriors ahead of season 7

PO Surjeet Singh joined the Pro Kabaddi League in the league’s third edition when he represented the Puneri Paltan. The right cover defender impressed the fans with his magnificent performance in the cover position as he registered five High 5s in his debut season with an average of 3.91 tackle points per match in season 3.

The Services player moved to U Mumba in season 4. Though his numbers took a dip in that edition, Surjeet added two more High 5s to his name. The dash specialist switched to Bengal Warriors in the fifth edition and his presence proved to be a game-changer for the Kolkata-based franchise as the defender not only had a terrific outing in the cover position but was also an influential captain.

In the two seasons he played for Bengal, Surjeet earned 130 tackle points in just 47 matches, including nine High 5s in season 5 and four more in season 6. With a whole lot of experience, Surjeet is set for a brand new chapter as he will lead the Puneri Paltan for PKL 7.

1 / 3 NEXT